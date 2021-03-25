fbpx

How to Vacation (or Staycation!) Safely This Spring Break

'Saratoga Living' explores three options for using up that vacation time this April.

Andrea Gorgen, owner of Ballston Spa–based travel agency Perpetual Travel, on Eagle Beach in Aruba this past January.

With more and more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the world is slowly beginning to open back up…and just in time for spring break! Whether you’re still skeptical about venturing too far from Saratoga, or are jonesing to (finally) get the heck out of dodge, you can safely make the most of your vacation time this April. Here’s how:

Homeward Bound

Go full-out tourist in the Spa City. Book yourself a stay at Broadway’s historic Saratoga Arms, which was built in 1870 by a grandson of Gideon Putnam, and spend your days exploring the Saratoga Automobile Museum, tasting the waters from each of the city’s mineral springs in the Saratoga Spa State Park,, and mineral springs and dining at classic hot spots such as the Olde Bryan Inn. In the evening, relax on the wraparound porch of your new home (not too far) away from home.

Staying Stateside

Whether you’re exploring the “gorgeous” gorges of Ithaca, NY, or flying south to avoid the tail end of winter, there are plenty of COVID-safe travel options in the great US of A. If a plane ride is in the cards, try to pick a destination accessible by nonstop flight from Albany International Airport. “I would recommend Charlotte, Orlando or Tampa to minimize the number of people you come into contact with while flying,” says Andrea Gorgen, owner of Perpetual Travel, a Ballston Spa–based travel agency. An added bonus of going somewhere warm? Outdoor dining.

Going Global

“Global” may be a bit of a stretch since, at press time, most of the world’s borders are still closed off to US travelers. But for those who’ve set their sights beyond the States, you do have some balmy options—Aruba, Jamaica, St. Martin, Punta Cana and Mexico, to name a few. Before you go, make sure to research your destination’s requirements for COVID testing, which can vary from place to place. “I recently went to Aruba, and if you didn’t have your negative COVID results when you arrived, they’d test you there for $75,” says Gorgen. “You’d be locked in your room until you got a negative result back.” So know before you go, because one thing none of us needs is more time stuck inside–especially when paradise is calling. 

Natalie Moore
