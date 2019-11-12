fbpx

VCHC Veterans Ball Raises Funds To Build Homes For Veteran Moms

The 4th annual Veterans & Community Housing Coalition event hosted more than 400 guests on November 3.

(Front row, from left) Robert Elbertson, U.S. Navy (94); Gene Gierka, U.S. Army Air Corps (93); Cecily Gerghaty, British Royal Air Force (99); Ken Bailey, U.S. Army (97); George Williams, U.S. Army (94); Joe Vertichio, U.S. Navy (100). (Back row, from left) Victoria Guisti, Laurie Guisti, Cheryl Hage-Perez, Ray O’Conor, Leigha Rosenberger.
View Gallery
9 Photos
Saratoga Living
VCHC Veterans Ball Raises Funds To Build Homes For Veteran Moms

The 4th annual Veterans & Community Housing Coalition event hosted more than 400 guests on November 3.

vb 2019 cadets outside

The LaSalle Institute ROTC cadets line the red carpet to greet and escort guests into the ballroom.

Saratoga Living
VCHC Veterans Ball Raises Funds To Build Homes For Veteran Moms

The 4th annual Veterans & Community Housing Coalition event hosted more than 400 guests on November 3.

vb 2019 cadets

The LaSalle Institute ROTC cadets post the colors to begin the Veterans Ball.

Saratoga Living
VCHC Veterans Ball Raises Funds To Build Homes For Veteran Moms

The 4th annual Veterans & Community Housing Coalition event hosted more than 400 guests on November 3.

vb 2019 cheryl ray

Cheryle Hage-Perez and Ray O'Conor get ready for the evening to begin.

Saratoga Living
VCHC Veterans Ball Raises Funds To Build Homes For Veteran Moms

The 4th annual Veterans & Community Housing Coalition event hosted more than 400 guests on November 3.

VB 2019 clarks

VCHC Executive Director Cheryl Hage-Perez gives a tribute to Lt. Colonel Todd J Clark, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2013. His parents, Col. Jack Clark and Kathleen Murphy Clark and his brother, Kyle, accept the honor.

Saratoga Living
VCHC Veterans Ball Raises Funds To Build Homes For Veteran Moms

The 4th annual Veterans & Community Housing Coalition event hosted more than 400 guests on November 3.

vb 2019 elks

Al Sommer and Geraldine Conboy.

Saratoga Living
VCHC Veterans Ball Raises Funds To Build Homes For Veteran Moms

The 4th annual Veterans & Community Housing Coalition event hosted more than 400 guests on November 3.

vb 2019 guests

Veterans Ball guests.

Saratoga Living
VCHC Veterans Ball Raises Funds To Build Homes For Veteran Moms

The 4th annual Veterans & Community Housing Coalition event hosted more than 400 guests on November 3.

vb 2019 honorees

(From left) Leigha Rosenberger, Associate Director of VCHC; Cheryl Hage-Perez, Executive Director of VCHC; Dave Wallingford, United Marine Corps, 1967-1970; Master Gunnery Sergeant Ray Gagnon, United States Marine Corps, 1983-2008; Machinist Mate Master Chief Sam Carpenter, United States Navy, 1990-2013; Chris Homicz, United States Marine Corps, 2004-2012; Tiffany Orner, United States Air Force, 2001-2004; Ray O’Conor Honorary Chair.

Saratoga Living
VCHC Veterans Ball Raises Funds To Build Homes For Veteran Moms

The 4th annual Veterans & Community Housing Coalition event hosted more than 400 guests on November 3.

vb 2019 supporters

Supporters gathered outside the Hall of Springs are welcomed by Cpl. Timothy Bramer, United States Marine Corps, and his wife, Barbara.

Saratoga Living
VCHC Veterans Ball Raises Funds To Build Homes For Veteran Moms

The 4th annual Veterans & Community Housing Coalition event hosted more than 400 guests on November 3.

vb 2019 tom and Nicole

Tom and Nicole Sheeler.

On November 3, the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition hosted its 4th annual Veterans Ball at the Saratoga Hall of Springs. With more than 400 guests in attendance, VCHC continued its mission to support local veterans and their families with affordable housing and support services. The evening included a silent auction, tributes to local veterans, dancing and dinner. Honored veterans included officers of different branches of the United States Armed Forces, including the Navy, Marine Corps and the Air Force, as well as a special tribute to local WWII veterans Dom Scavia, George Williams, Sir Ken Bailey, Cecily Geraghty and Bob Elbertson, who all received quilts made by the Sunday Sewing Sisters.

“This year’s ball was a success due to the generosity of our community and the dedication of our committee,” says Cheryl Hage-Perez, executive director of VCHC. “The proceeds will be used as a kick-off campaign to build a duplex home for single, homeless Veteran moms with their children. There is no facility for them to get the help they need while transitioning.” VCHC is a nonprofit organization located in Ballston Spa.

Avatar
Olivia Mendlinger

Olivia Mendlinger is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 