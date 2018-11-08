Vintage Sports Car Club Of America Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary With Special Exhibit At The Saratoga Automobile Museum

The Vintage Sports Car Club of America (VSCCA), the oldest classic automotive preservation club in the United States, is this year celebrating its 60th anniversary. As part of the festivities, the VSCCA has partnered with the Saratoga Automobile Museum to offer Saratogians an unforgettable automotive exhibition of some of the rarest and most impressive sports cars produced in the 20th century.

The special exhibit first opened on November 3 and will run through March 24, 2019, showcasing iconic automobile brands that helped establish sports car racing and collecting in the US. Expect prewar Bugattis and Bentleys, as well as postwar Morgans, MGs and Jaguars, and some Austin Healeys and Alfa Romeos, all provided by the VSCCA. “The Saratoga Automobile Museum is very excited to bring this collection of vintage sports cars to the region,” says Carly Connors, Executive Director of the Saratoga Automobile Museum. “We truly hope that it will spark the imagination and desire of our visitors, both young and old, to continue the tradition of sports car racing for another sixty plus years.”

Founded in 1958 in Boston, the VSCCA focuses strictly on vehicles made before ’65. The all-volunteer group hosts a year-round schedule of rallies, races, hill climbs and special club events, mostly throughout the Northeast (August 2018 marked the 70th running of the club’s signature event, the Mount Equinox Hill Climb, in Manchester, VT). With more than half a century of driving and caring for these classic race cars, it’s easy to understand why the VSCCA’s motto is: “We came for the romance.”

There will be a grand opening party for the exhibit on Friday, November 9, at the Saratoga Automobile Museum with complimentary beer, wine and light fare. Admission is free for museum members and $10 for nonmembers.