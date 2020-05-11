Where To Play The Best Virtual Trivia In The Capital Region

A Zoom trivia game hosted by Casey Blum, who's manned trivia nights at at Carson's Woodside Tavern and the Mohawk Taproom & Grill, to name a few.

Just because bars and restaurants are closed for dine-in customers doesn’t mean that trivia nights are a thing of the past. While you can’t go out and test your knowledge against other Capital Region know-it-alls in person these days, you can definitely find ways to keep the fun going, even in quarantine. The same technology you use to have virtual staff meetings at work (see: Zoom, FaceTime) has made virtual trivia nights possible. Here are some ways to play trivia while adhering to social distancing rules.

Saratoga-Themed Trivia

First up, a shameless self-plug. This Wednesday, May 13 at 7pm, Saratoga Living will be putting on a live, virtual, Saratoga-themed trivia game, hosted by local trivia guru Casey Blum on Zoom. Put your Spa City IQ to the test, with questions all about the beautiful place we call home. It’s $5 per person to join, and attendees are welcome to form teams to better their chances of winning. The first-place team will win $100 to Henry Street Taproom and $100 to Flatbread Social; the runners-up (“place”), $100 to 30 Lake; and the team in third place (“show”), $50 to Scallions.

That Trivia Guy NY

Speaking of Blum, who formerly ran the weekly trivia nights at Carson’s Woodside Tavern, Mohawk Taproom & Grill, Great Flats Brewing and more, has moved his trivia operation online. Blum’s offering frequent public Zoom games, promoted in the bio of his Instagram page.

TFL Entertainment

Founded in 2013, TFL Entertainment provided free, live trivia nights in bars and restaurants across the Capital Region until the COVID-19 crisis came along. Now, the organization is offering virtual “Quarantine Quizzes” on Tuesdays from 8-10pm on Twitch, with the top three teams winning prizes each night.

Memorama Team Trivia

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorama Team Trivia, which used to host games at bars and restaurants in Albany and Schenectady, is now putting on “Quarantine Trivia Nights” on Wednesdays from 8-10pm on Zoom. Games are free to play, and the meeting numbers and passwords for each game are posted in the Memorama Facebook group.

Trivia Nights Live

Trivia Nights Live (TNL), one of Upstate New York’s largest trivia operations, has also moved its fun-for-all operations online. Whereas TNL regularly offers games in restaurants from Buffalo to Lake George, it’s now hosting virtual games anywhere there’s an Internet connection, with new games being promoted on its Facebook page weekly.

Catch The Mania

National trivia company Catch The Mania, which has hosted trivia at The Ruck in Troy, Villago in Ballston Lake and the Saratoga Winery in Saratoga Springs, is also hosting online trivia nights, promoted on its Facebook page. Catch the Mania also offers tournaments, where trivia teams compete over multiple nights to become the ultimate trivia champion.