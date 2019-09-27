Walktober: 12 Walks And Runs That Will Get Your Body Moving For A Good Cause

While summer in Saratoga Springs is all about elegant galas benefitting worthy causes, the giving season doesn’t end when Saratoga Race Course closes its gates. In fact, a new giving season is just beginning now: the season of walks and runs for a good cause. Here are some of our favorite events in the Capital Region, where you can give back and get moving.

On Saturday, September 28, the Angel Names Association will hold its 14th Annual Memorial Walk at the Saratoga Spa State Park. The walk raises awareness for pregnancy loss and infant death. Registration begins at noon, and the walk begins at 1:15pm. Following the walk, there will be a nondenominational memorial ceremony at 3:45pm. The day will also feature children’s activities, light refreshments and prizes.

September

On Sunday, September 29, Galway, NY, will host the ACI Memorial 5K Run to benefit the Andrew C. Izzo Memorial Fund, which provides scholarships to Galway High School seniors and works to bring suicide awareness and prevention programs to the area. The ACI Memorial Run/Walk starts at 9am at Galway High School. To register, click here.

Also on Sunday, September 29, Nick’s Run to be Healed will kick off at Clifton Commons in Clifton Park at 10am. Race-day events include a two-mile walk and 5K run, Nick’s Dash for kids six and under and Luke’s Mile for kids 7-10. Nick’s Run to be Healed benefits Nick’s Fight to be Healed Foundation, which supports pediatric and young adult cancer patients. Online registration has ended, but race-day registration begins at 10am.

October

On Saturday, October 5, the 2nd Annual Dan Provost Memorial Walk will take place at Skidmore College. The purpose of the event is to remember lives taken too soon, raise awareness of addiction, educate the community about recovery services and celebrate those in recovery. The event has a suggested donation of $10 for individuals and $20 for families. All proceeds will benefit area recovery and education programs, including Recovery Advocacy In Saratoga (RAIS) and the Healing Springs Recovery Community & Outreach Center.

Saturday, October 5 is the 25th Apple Run, presented by the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Rotary Club, and directly followed by a Kids Run for ages 4-8. Participants of all ages and skill levels are welcome to attend. The Burnt Hills Rotary Club is a group of active community members dedicated to bettering the community through service projects, scholarships and activism. Online registration is currently open.

Presented by Saratoga Bridges, the 19th Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge begins at 9:30am at the Columbia Pavilion right here in Saratoga. The event features 5K and 10K runs and a 1-mile Fun Run for kids under 12, starting at 10:30am. The first 1500 pre-registered participants will receive a free long-sleeve t-shirt. To register, click here.

The Northern Saratoga and Adirondack Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place in Queensbury on October 26. The walk raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Registration begins at 9am, with the walk itself starting at 10am, with a ceremony following.

November

In Schuylerville on Saturday, November 2, Saratoga County Veterans Peer Connection will host its 8th Annual Revolutionary Run for Veterans. Veterans Peer Connection pairs veterans returning to the Capital Region with established veterans to help them acclimate to civilian life. The race will start at Fort Hardy Park in Schuylerville at 8:30am, and benefits the Saratoga County Veterans and Agency Fund. To register, click here.

On November 3 at 10am, Saratoga Stryders will present the 2019 Fallback 5-Mile Trail Race through the Saratoga Spa State Park. The race begins at 19 Roosevelt Drive in Saratoga. Online registration is open until October 31 at 10am, and in-person registration is October 2, from noon-2pm, at iRun Local on Broadway. Last-minute registration and bib pickup begins at 8:30am at Spa State Park on race day. The first male and female winners in each ten-year age group will receive prizes from iRun Local.

The Chris Dailey Turkey Trot will take place on Thanksgiving (November 28) at the Saratoga Hilton Hotel at 8:30am. While there’s no day-of registration, you can register for the race either online until November 26, in person at the nonprofit’s 23 Brookside Drive location until November 27 or by mail until November 24. The race costs $25, and proceeds benefit the Christopher Dailey Foundation, which supports youth recreation in the Saratoga community.

The 72nd Annual Troy Turkey Trot, the 12th oldest road race in the country, will take place this Thanksgiving at Fourth and Fulton Streets in Troy. The event features prize money for the first-, second- and third-place finishers of both the 5K and 10K races, with the first-place winners receiving $300. The first race begins at 8am. To register, click here.

Also taking place on Thanksgiving is Ellis Medicine’s Cardiac Classic, which will benefit the Visiting Nurse Service of Northeastern New York. Starting in Central Park in Schenectady, the race includes three different distance options: the two-mile Wellness Walk at 8am, the 5K race at 9am and the one-mile Kid Duck Pond Fun Run at 10am.