Wanderlust Stratton 2019: Exclusive Photos From Inside This Year’s Lifestyle Festival

Who said Stratton Mountain was only a winter weather destination? This past weekend (June 20-23), the Wanderlust Festival rolled in, spreading its powerful message of mind-body-soul development and finding one’s “truth north” (i.e. best self). via a number of interactive sessions. For those unfamiliar with the annual lifestyle festival, it’s set in the idyllic green mountains of Vermont and features a number of hand-selected, world-class yoga and meditation teachers, outdoor instructors, musical performers, speakers, artists and chefs—all of whom are there for the benefit of festival-goers. And it’s all less than 90 minutes away from Saratoga Springs.

New this year were full-day immersion and yoga nidra (i.e. “sleep meditation”) sessions. Musical headliners included R&B artist Leela James, Australian singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts and American rapper/yogi MC Yogi, among many others. Also included in the weekend’s events were cutting-edge Speakeasy talks; an AcroYoga class, where participants could “learn how to fly”; and a “silent disco,” lead by a trio of DJs.

Next summer, be sure to pack a tent (yes, camping is an option at Wanderlust) and head east to find your true north. Take a look at some exclusive photos from 2019’s Wanderlust Festival in the photo gallery above.