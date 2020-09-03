Where to Watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby in Saratoga Springs

It’s finally happening, folks. After a four-month delay, the much-anticipated Kentucky Derby has finally arrived. (It’s this Saturday, September 5, if you need to mark your calendars.) Besides taking place four months late, what with the Triple Crown schedule all mixed up due to the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s Derby is especially exciting for Saratogians, as hometown hero Tiz the Law is the overwhelming favorite. (Check out what Sackatoga Stable’s managing partner Jack Knowlton told Saratoga Living about Tiz’s chances here.)

So, given these unique Derby circumstances, it’s only right that you make this Saturday a momentous occasion. How, you ask? Consider tuning in to the most exciting two minutes in sports at one of these Saratoga Springs establishments at 7:01pm on September 5.

The Barrelhouse

Northway Brewing Co. is teaming up with The Barrelhouse for a caused-based Derby Day. If you order the Barrelhouse’s famed Hot Brown Sandwich and a Northway draft beer for $20, half of that money will go to the ACTT Naturally program, which helps race horses transition to new roles once their athletic careers are over. The event lasts from 11am-11 pm, and caters to the fun yet serious racing fan.

Taverna Novo

Beekman Street’s modern Italian hotspot is setting the scene for a watch party with a twist. For $75, your admission fee will benefit causes including the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation and the Belmont Child Care Association. With food and drink specials, “swag bags” and prizes being handed out (sanitarily, that is), you’ll be in it for more than just the race. The event begins at 12:30pm.

The Ice House

Watch the Derby on a 12-foot Jumbotron screen and dig into some delicious barbecue at the Ice House’s very own Derby Watch Party. With doors opening at noon, a comprehensive BBQ menu will be provided, along with a drink list, including (you guessed it) mint juleps. Outside the bar, there are more than 20 TVs on which to watch the race coverage. Oh, and don’t forget a beer bucket!

Putnam Place

Watch—no, experience, the Derby on the largest LED screen in Saratoga at Putnam Place. Reserve your own private VIP booth and, starting at 3pm, enjoy finger food and $6 drink specials, including Arias Wine, Saratoga Tea (like a Long Island Iced Tea, but sweeter) and mint juleps. Admission is free, but attendees must be 21 years of age of older. (Putnam Place is owned by Saratoga Living‘s owner.)

The Adelphi Hotel

Though unfortunately already sold out, The Adelphi’s viewing party, going on from noon-7:30pm, will feature an expansive menu of salads, crab cakes, burgers, steak sandwiches and chicken clubs, all bookended by cheesecake and eclair desserts and complemented by a full cocktail menu with a cash bar.

National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

Saturday doesn’t just mark the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby—it’s also the grand reopening of the completely renovated National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame! (Learn more about what it entails here.) Watch the lead-up to the Derby in the museum’s lobby, then head to one of the hot spots listed above: The museum will close before the big race.