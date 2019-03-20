fbpx

WATCH: Saratoga’s Most Famous Dog, Jackson, Is Featured On The Dodo’s ‘Destination: Firsts’ Video Series

The star of his own Instagram account and subject of a 'saratoga living' feature in last year's 'Best Of Everything' Issue gets his 15 minutes of fame.

jacksonsjourneys
Jackson adventuring in Utah as part of his cross-country trip to be filmed for a video by The Dodo. (Jay Christopher)

After being featured in last September’s “The Best Of Everything” issue of saratoga living, Jackson, a 12-year-old rescue dog, who’s gained a local following on Instagram for his adventures climbing the 46 Adirondack High Peaks, has recently found a brand-new, much wider audience on the web. Jackson and his owner, Saratogian Jay Christopher, were recently the subjects of a documentary video released by The Dodo, a digital media brand that produces viral animal content. It’s the first in a new Dodo-produced series, entitled Destination: Firsts, a five-par series that follows rescue dogs and their owners as they go on adventures around the world.

It took awhile for Christopher and The Dodo to agree on an adventure worthy of Jackson’s time. Christopher had initially suggested Acadia National Park, while The Dodo wanted to do Niagara Falls. But Christopher pushed back on the idea, saying, “What are we gonna do in Niagara Falls? Take pictures of Jackson? It’s not like we’re going to go off the freakin’ falls in a kayak!” The two parties eventually decided on a trip to the deserts of Arizona and Utah. “They were under the impression that we would fly,” Christopher says. “I was like, ‘Well, we could turn it into a road trip, because I wanted to do this trip anyway.”

So Christopher got to work “pimping out” his 4×4 camper van (i.e. spending $4000 on readying it for a cross-country trip). He also got to work on something he’d wanted to do for a while: a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Homeward Bound Rescue of NY, the adoption agency he’d originally adopted Jackson from. “Every time we did a round of the 46 High Peaks, I wanted to do something,” Christopher says. (He and Jackson have hiked the 46 highest peaks six times over.) “I was like, I’ve talked about this—I have to actually do it.” So far, the campaign has raised $825, easily surpassing its goal of $500.

Jackson relaxing in the back of Christopher’s camper van on the way to Page, AZ. (Jay Christopher)

After arriving in Page, AZ, Jackson and Christopher spent two full days with The Dodo’s film crew, adventuring to Horseshoe Bend, boating on Lake Powell and snowboarding on sand dunes. Then, Christopher and Jackson went out on their own for two weeks, armed with a GoPro. The final video is a combination of footage shot by Christopher and by The Dodo in Arizona, as well as some from a visit to Christopher’s Saratoga Lake home.

“I think the video dropped over the weekend, and I was out of service all weekend, because we were up north,” Christopher says. ” So when I got back to service, I was getting messages from people like, ‘Oh my God, the video’s awesome! I was crying!'” It’s already garnered more than 1.1 million views on Facebook and YouTube. It’s safe to say that more than a few of those 1 million-plus people had a good cry watching the video, too.

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living. She is an Adirondack 46er, a telemark skier and mountain biker. She likes playing volleyball and word games.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.