Saratoga Wedding Florist Samantha Nass Goes Retail

After helping couples design the details of their big day in Saratoga and beyond since 2014, Samantha Nass Floral & Event Design has expanded its European-inspired offerings to include retail. “We decided to switch gears a little bit, partly because of the pandemic and partly because we were ready to change our business model,” says Nass. “We’re going to continue the wedding business, because that’s really our passion—getting to know our clients, working on their special and happy event—but also offer retail based on our style.” Those retail offerings, which are now being sold at a storefront located at 61 Lawrence Street, as well as online at snfloraldesign.com, include candles, tableware, gift boxes, planters, succulents and more—essentially a curated collection of everything you need for the ultimate Saratoga dinner party, and then some.

While Nass is thrilled about all the new products, which include gourmet Sugarfina candies and LAFCO New York candles, both of which aren’t sold anywhere else in Saratoga, it’s the face-to-face connection with customers that excites her the most. “We’ve been by appointment only for the last seven years,” she says. “I’m really looking forward to having more of a dialogue with our client base and also the general public

of Saratoga.”

The new shop officially opened its doors to retail customers on January 24. As for the company’s wedding clients? They’ll still be able to meet with Nass for consultations, right in the Lawrence Street location—and maybe pick up a whimsical grey cat candle,

while they’re at it.

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.