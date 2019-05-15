fbpx

The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

The Wesley Gala
(Niki Rossi)
View Gallery
26 Photos
Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley1

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley2

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley3

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley4

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley5

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley6

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley7

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley9

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley10

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley11

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley13

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley14

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley15

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley16

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley17

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley18

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley20

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley21

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley23

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley24

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley25

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley26

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley29

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley30

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley31

(Niki Rossi)

Saratoga Living
The Wesley Gala
The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

The Wesley Foundation raised more than $115,000 for the Wesley Community at its annual gala on May 11.

Wesley33

(Niki Rossi)

All hands were on deck on May 11 for The Wesley Foundation’s annual gala, this year dubbed “Sailing Into Summer.” The nautical event took place at The Lodge at Saratoga Casino Hotel and featured music by The AudioStars, decor by Fine Affairs, a silent auction, prizes from local business and much more.

This year’s gala raised more than $115,000, which will be used to support the Wesley Community, a non-profit organization that provides services for Saratoga seniors in need. For more than 40 years, The Wesley Community has been a resource in the Saratoga community, offering everything from short-term rehabilitation services to long-term care.

Chloe Knapp

Chloe Knapp is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.