The Wesley Foundation Sails Into Summer

All hands were on deck on May 11 for The Wesley Foundation’s annual gala, this year dubbed “Sailing Into Summer.” The nautical event took place at The Lodge at Saratoga Casino Hotel and featured music by The AudioStars, decor by Fine Affairs, a silent auction, prizes from local business and much more.

This year’s gala raised more than $115,000, which will be used to support the Wesley Community, a non-profit organization that provides services for Saratoga seniors in need. For more than 40 years, The Wesley Community has been a resource in the Saratoga community, offering everything from short-term rehabilitation services to long-term care.