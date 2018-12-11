What Is ‘Saratoga’? Saratoga Springs Featured As An Answer On ‘Jeopardy!’

In the December 10, 2018, edition of the popular game show, the Spa City made the grade—just before the buzzer.

Jeopardy!
The above clue ran on the long-running game show on December 10, 2018.

It turns out that “Saratoga” has a $400 value…on the popular gameshow, Jeopardy!, that is. On the December 10, 2018 telecast of the show, in a category entitled “Springs,” the $400 answer—i.e. the second easiest answer—read “A Thoroughbred race track is located in this N.Y. ‘Springs’ city near Revolutionary War battle sites.” (There’s nothing like listening to Alex Trebek read a short blurb about your hometown on national TV, let me tell you.) Contestant Staci Huffman, a certified public accountant from Nine Mile Falls, WA, responded with the correct question just before the familiar buzzer marking the end of the first round of play. She ultimately ended up losing the game, but she won big in our eyes. Great job, Staci! Props for knowing your Upstate New York cities.

Watch the full sequence below.

Will Levith
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

