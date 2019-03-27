Where To Celebrate The Return Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ In The Capital Region

While spring may be quickly approaching in Saratoga Springs, winter has officially come to Westeros, the fictitious continent where a majority of the wildly popular HBO series Game Of Thrones takes place. After a year-and-a-half-long hiatus, GOT is returning Sunday, April 14 for its eighth and final season, and fans everywhere are rewatching the series, contemplating the morality of an aunt-nephew relationship (i.e. Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow) and bracing themselves for The Great War. If you’re a fan in the Capital Region looking to show off your knowledge of the history of the great houses or just powwow with other Thrones diehards, be sure to check out these four upcoming GOT get-togethers.

Where: 40 North Pearl St, Albany

When: Thursday, March 28, 6:30-9pm

You’ll wish you were the three-eyed raven at Fort Orange Brewing’s GOT trivia night. It’s put on by Trivia Nights live, which has been known to stump even the most devoted of fans. A food truck will be on site, and of course, there’ll be plenty of Fort Orange brews on tap.

Where: 42 Howard St, Albany

When: Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 11am-3pm

If you’d rather experience the GOT universe than answer questions about it, don’t miss City Beer Hall’s Game Of Thrones Brunch the weekend before the big premiere. There will be themed food and drink specials, and a free boozy beverage with every meal purchased. Tyrion would approve.

Where: 227 Park Ave, Mechanicville

When: Thursday, April 11, 7pm

Back to trivia: The Mechanicville Library presents GOT trivia at The End Zone Pub and Restaurant. There’ll be themed food and drinks, and costumes are encouraged, so dig out that old suit of armor and call (518) 664-4646 to sign up.

Where: 24 4th St, Troy

When: Sunday, April 14, 7:30-10:15pm

Night gathers and now your watch begins…your GOT Season 8 premiere watch party, that is! Join together with your brothers of the Night’s Watch at the Troy Innovation Garage to view the action on its big screen. Food and drink will be provided, and costumes are encouraged.