fbpx

Whispering Angels Of Saratoga Springs Hosts 2nd Annual Sleep Out

The April 6-7 event will raise funds and awareness for LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness in the Capital Region.

Whispering Angels of Saratoga Springs
Last year's Sleep Out raised $9000 for Whispering Angels of Saratoga Springs.

On April 6-7, members of the Saratoga community will join together with Whispering Angels of Saratoga Springs (WASS), a nonprofit foundation that raises crucial funds for LGBTQ issues and at-risk LGBTQ youth in Saratoga County, the Southern Adirondacks and the greater Capital Region, for its second annual Sleep Out event. The Sleep Out’s main mission is to raise awareness of the disproportionately large number of homeless youth that identify as LGBTQ in the US and the Capital Region and fund essential services for those at-risk and homeless youth.

According to WASS founder and LGBTQ-affirmative therapist Tas Steiner, despite the large number of LGBTQ youth who experience homelessness, there are only eight beds reserved for that specific demographic in all of the Capital Region’s homeless shelters. The lack of safe spaces, Steiner explains, further alienates kids seeking asylum after being kicked out of their homes, and creates problems such as finding transportation to school.

Tas Steiner
Whispering Angels of Saratoga Springs founder Tas Steiner at last year’s Sleep Out.

This year’s Sleep Out will be held in the backyard of a private Saratoga residence, and tents, bathrooms, dinner and breakfast will be provided. Saratoga Mayor Meg Kelly will be a guest speaker at the pre-Sleep Out rally and will also be sleeping out. The fundraising goal per sleeper is $250-$1000, and the overall goal of the event is to double the impact of last year’s Sleep Out—which raised $9000—with a special focus on buying LGBTQ beds for homeless shelters. To sign up to sleep out or for other ways of helping, click here.

Natalie Jacobs

Natalie Jacobs is an Editorial Assistant at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.