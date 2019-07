Saratoga Bridges held its annual White Party at Saratoga National Golf Club on July 13. The dazzling event featured live and silent auctions, food from Prime at Saratoga National and music by GRAVITY. Christianne Smith Potts and Sarah Samascott served as co-chairs for the event, which raised funds for Saratoga Bridges, an organization that advocates and provides educational programs for people living with disabilities.

Chloe Knapp Chloe Knapp is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.