Want To Win Free Tickets To See Dave Matthews Band At SPAC This Summer?

Take a new 'Saratoga Living'/Skidmore College survey for your chance to win.

Dave Matthews Band
(from left) Tim Reynolds, Dave Matthews, Stefan Lessard, Rashawn Ross and Jeff Coffin of the Dave Matthews Band performing live at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

We know it’s difficult to make summer plans so far in advance—especially, with what’s been going on lately—but hey, if those plans were to include having amazing amphitheater seats to see Dave Matthews Bands at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, would that change your mind?

Over the past few months, Saratoga Living has been working with four students from Skidmore College’s Skidmore-Saratoga Consulting Partnership (SSCP). In order for us to continue offering great stories and experiences to all of our magazine subscribers, event-goers, social followers and e-newsletter readers, we’d appreciate you taking 3-5 minutes to complete a short reader survey.

We know your time is precious—but that could mean free box seats to see DMB in July!

To take the survey, click here.

