Witt Construction Is Redefining Home Entertainment

Why go out when the entertainment’s already at home? That’s what Saratogians will find at 30 Old Stone Ridge Road, a new idyllic, hilltop estate in Greenfield.

“This home was designed for a couple with a large family, so entertaining was the biggest priority,” says Kennedy Taylor of Studio K., a luxury boutique architectural design company that worked on the project with Witt Construction. “We included a living space on all three levels so the party can follow you wherever you are.”

Speaking of those ultra-fun living levels, the main floor is all swagger with a sunken, curved bar in the living room and extra-comfy leather seating for those large gatherings. A theater room and golf simulator dominate the lower level while the top floor boasts a loft with an enormous L-shaped sectional and custom swivel chairs in cozy teddy-bouclé fabric. And did we mention a hot tub on the balcony with a sweeping view of Vermont’s Green Mountains?

Of course, fun is just one part of the package.This 4-bedroom/5.5-bathroom homealso looks absolutely stunning. Taylor and John Witt, president of Witt Construction, took inspiration from architectural innovators like Jeffrey Dungan and Tony Frazier, whose styles blend traditional European elements with sturdy, classic American designs. This masterful blend is evident in the house’s sharp rooflines, decorative elements on the exterior and an art deco influence on the inside.

“John has a really incredible vision for capturing a piece of property and understanding clients and their needs,” says Taylor. “This home is completely custom from the ground up, and our goal alongside the clients’ was to create a property that was unlike anything else being done in the area.” Spanning more than 7,000 square feet, the sprawling home layout is filled with so many cozy pockets and unique living spaces that Taylor described it as a “dream home to design.”

Sneak a peek during this year’s Saratoga Showcase of Homes, and pay attention to how the visit makes you feel. “When you walk into a well designed home it’s so much more than what paint colors are on the walls or what pillows are on the sofa,” Taylor says. “It’s how the home feels, what moods it brings when you move from room to room.” And most importantly…how big is that balcony hot tub?