Yaddo Celebrates Mansion Reopening At Summer Benefit

The annual gala, held on June 20, raised $190,000 for Yaddo's arts residency program.

(Yaddo)
Saratoga Living
What’s better than an evening filled with food, drink, music and art? On Thursday, June 20, Yaddo opened its doors to 380 art aficionados for the artist colony’s annual Summer Benefit, which this year celebrated the reopening of the Yaddo Mansion after a two-year, multimillion-dollar restoration. The benefit brought in $190,000 for Yaddo’s arts residency program and featured appetizers, specialty cocktails, auctions and the main event: a performance by singer-songwriter and Yaddo alum Mike Doherty.

Olivia Mendlinger

Olivia Mendlinger is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

