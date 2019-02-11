fbpx

Your Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist By Putnam Place’s DJ XXX

These 12 songs are sure to get you and that special someone in the V-Day mood.

(Gabe Kronisch/Flickr)

As a DJ at Skidmore College’s radio station, WSPN 91.1 FM, I’ve listened to my fair share of average, amateur love tracks. But I was certainly not disappointed by DJ XXX’s ultimate Valentine’s Day playlist, put together exclusively for saratoga living.

The playlist begins with some smooth, down-tempo tracks from contemporary artists beloved by true R&B fans; Tony Toni Tone and Jon B. set the sultry, intimate mood. Then Ella Mai picks up the tempo with a more contemporary-pop feel, as does August Alsina’s song “No Love” ft. Nicki Minaj. The session closes out with my personal favorite tune on the list, “As I Am” by recent Grammy Award winner H.E.R.

DJ XXX pulls away from the over-played, generic pop on hit radio stations, and gives us the intimate Valentine’s Day vibes we need this Thursday. I should honestly probably take a page out of his book when I DJ on air this week—maybe some of his tunes will give me more luck this V-day than my typical 22-minute Grateful Dead jams do. Check out his 12-song playlist below:

(1) Tony Toni Tone – “Whatever You Need”

(2) Jon B. – “They Don’t Know”

(3) Bobby V – “My Angel (Never Leave You)”

(4) Jesse Powell – “You”

(5) Chris Brown – “Tempo”

(6) J. Holiday – “Suffocate”

(7) Ella Mai – “Trip”

(8) Sevyn Streeter – “Anything U Want” ft. Wiz Khalifa, Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign

(9) Tory Lanez – “LUV” 

(10) August Alsina – “No Love” ft. Nicki Minaj

(11) Normani – “Waves” ft. 6LACK

(12) H.E.R. – “As I Am” 

…and for those of you who have a Spotify account, listen to DJ XXX’s playlist here.

Linnea Harris

Linnea Harris is an Editorial Assistant at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.