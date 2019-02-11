Your Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist By Putnam Place’s DJ XXX

As a DJ at Skidmore College’s radio station, WSPN 91.1 FM, I’ve listened to my fair share of average, amateur love tracks. But I was certainly not disappointed by DJ XXX’s ultimate Valentine’s Day playlist, put together exclusively for saratoga living.

The playlist begins with some smooth, down-tempo tracks from contemporary artists beloved by true R&B fans; Tony Toni Tone and Jon B. set the sultry, intimate mood. Then Ella Mai picks up the tempo with a more contemporary-pop feel, as does August Alsina’s song “No Love” ft. Nicki Minaj. The session closes out with my personal favorite tune on the list, “As I Am” by recent Grammy Award winner H.E.R.

DJ XXX pulls away from the over-played, generic pop on hit radio stations, and gives us the intimate Valentine’s Day vibes we need this Thursday. I should honestly probably take a page out of his book when I DJ on air this week—maybe some of his tunes will give me more luck this V-day than my typical 22-minute Grateful Dead jams do. Check out his 12-song playlist below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(1) Tony Toni Tone – “Whatever You Need”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(2) Jon B. – “They Don’t Know”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(3) Bobby V – “My Angel (Never Leave You)”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(4) Jesse Powell – “You”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(5) Chris Brown – “Tempo”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(6) J. Holiday – “Suffocate”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(7) Ella Mai – “Trip”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(8) Sevyn Streeter – “Anything U Want” ft. Wiz Khalifa, Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(9) Tory Lanez – “LUV”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(10) August Alsina – “No Love” ft. Nicki Minaj

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(11) Normani – “Waves” ft. 6LACK

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(12) H.E.R. – “As I Am”

…and for those of you who have a Spotify account, listen to DJ XXX’s playlist here.