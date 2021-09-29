fbpx

Zac Brown Band Frontman Tests Positive for COVID, Cancels SPAC Show

The band, which has been a late-season mainstay at the Saratoga venue, will be offering refunds for all tickets.

Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band had to cancel their annual SPAC show due to frontman Zac Brown (center with bird) testing positive for COVID. (Diego Pernía)

The Zac Brown Band (ZBB) was a late-season mainstay at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in pre-pandemic years—sort of a post–Dave Matthews Band chaser. And the band was set to make their triumphant return at the Saratoga venue this Sunday, October 3, after more than a year away.

Unfortunately, Spa City fans will have to be patient for another year.

In a Facebook post, frontman Zac Brown revealed to fans that he had chosen to “pause” the band’s Comeback Tour, because he had tested positive for COVID. “Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote. “I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job.” Brown went on to add: “The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so.”

That “pause” not only affects Sunday night’s show at SPAC, but also shows in Clarkston, MI (September 30); Burgettstown, PA (October 1); and Syracuse, NY (October 2).

Refunds will be available for all of the canceled dates.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

