The 15 Galas You Won’t Want to Miss This Racing Season

Don’t get us wrong—virtual galas were a great option for many nonprofits to make a little extra (much-needed!) dough last year. But as far as the overall attendee experience went, virtual paled in comparison to a an in-person, dress-to-impress evening of drinks, dancing and donating. And so we’re especially excited to announce these 15 fundraising events you won’t want to miss this Saratoga racing season. See you on the gala circuit, Saratoga.

Light up the Night

July 9

Saratoga National Golf Club

Join Dennis McKenna, MD (Albany Medical Center President and CEO) and his wife, Karen, on Friday, July 9 from 7:30–11pm at Saratoga National Golf Club for an evening to benefit the Department of Emergency Medicine at Albany Med. The event will feature food stations, live music and a fireworks show.

Midsummer Night Garden Party

July 10

Private Residence

The Baller Dream Foundation (previously known as Ballsfest) will host its Midsummer Night Garden Party at the private residence of local philanthropist and restaurateur Augie Vitiello of Augie’s Family Style Italian Restaurant. New ballers (young people who have battled or are currently battling cancer) will be introduced!

Siro’s Cup

July 14

Siro’s Restaurant

The 28th annual Siro’s Cup—a fundraiser for the Center for Disability Services—is set for 6:30pm on Wednesday, July 14 at Siro’s Restaurant. Guests will dance to beats by DJ Jake Allen, dine on Siro’s food, enjoy an open bar and participate in a silent auction.

The White Party with a Splash of Color

July 17

Saratoga National Golf Club

“The Party of the Summer” will return to Saratoga National Golf Club on Saturday, July 17 from 6–9pm to raise money for Saratoga Bridges (the third-largest nonprofit human service agency in Saratoga County). The evening will include a sit-down dinner, silent and live auctions, music by Gravity and more!

SNIDER Fashion Show

July 21

The Adelphi Hotel

On Wednesday, July 21 from 3–5pm, Saratoga-based fashion designer Staci Snider will host a fashion show at The Adelphi Hotel to benefit the Saratoga WarHouse Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides equine-assisted therapy to veterans living with Post-Traumatic Stress.

An Unbridled Affair

July 22

Saratoga National Golf Club

An Unbridled Affair, going on Thursday, July 22 from 6–10pm at Prime at Saratoga National, will benefit Captain Community Human Services, a volunteer-driven organization addressing the core issues facing our society today.

McGregor Links Country Club Centennial Gala

July 23

McGregor Links

Celebrate 100 years with McGregor Links Country Club on Friday, July 23 at 6pm. The Centennial Gala will have an open bar featuring a Prohibition Era signature drink, and a centennial-themed gift for every guest.

Croquet on the Green

August 3

Gavin Park

Join AIM Services, which supports the “power of potential” in people of diverse abilities, for its annual Croquet on the Green tournament and garden party at 3pm at Gavin Park. There will be wine, music, prizes and, of course, croquet!

Saratoga Hospital Foundation’s 39th Annual Summer Gala

August 4

The Polo Meadow at Saratoga Casino Hotel

Saratoga Hospital’s Annual Gala is a highlight of the Saratoga summer season and is known for having one of the Capital Region’s largest charitable auctions. This year’s school spirit–themed gala will be held at The Polo Meadow at Saratoga Casino Hotel on Wednesday, August 4 from 6-9pm. Don’t forget to bring your ‘A’ game to the auction block!

12th Annual After the Race Cocktail Party

August 8

Prime at Saratoga National

Celebrate Jack Knowlton and Sackatoga Stables (whose horse, Tiz the Law, took the Saratoga racing world by storm last year) at the 12th Annual After the Race Cocktail Party to support Old Friends at Cabin Creek, a Thoroughbred retirement farm in Greenfield.

The American Cancer Society’s Red, White & Blue Party

August 19

Saratoga National Golf Club

Join the party on Thursday, August 19 at 7pm on the patio at Saratoga National to indulge in gourmet barbecue, watch the fireworks light up the sky, and support the American Cancer Society in leading the fight to end cancer.

Blue Spangled Gala

August 19

Hall of Springs

The annual gala of Saratoga WarHorse, going on August 19 from 6:30-9:30pm at the Hall of Springs, will honor Hall of Fame Thoroughbred trainer Bill Mott, whose wife, Tina, serves on the nonprofit’s board.

Travers Tee Off

August 23

Saratoga National Golf Club

Grab your golf clubs for the 2nd Annual Travers Tee Off Golf Tournament on Monday, August 23 at Saratoga National Golf Club to raise money for the Saratoga Senior Center. The day will include 18 holes of golf, tasty cocktails and exciting raffles!

Travers Wine & Craft Beverage Tasting

August 27

The Lodge at the Saratoga Casino Hotel

Take in the excitement of the summer season in Saratoga while supporting the nonprofit organization LifePath, which provides supportive services for older adults, at the 23rd Annual Travers Wine & Craft Beverage Tasting in The Lodge at the Saratoga Casino Hotel on Friday, August 27 from 6-10pm.

Oasis at the Ranch Gala

September 18

Double H Ranch

Double H Ranch returns with its first post-COVID, in-person gala, Oasis at the Ranch, on September 18 at 5:30pm at the camp in Lake Luzerne. Stay tuned for details, including silent and live auction items!