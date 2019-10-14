Adirondack Film Festival Celebrates Its Biggest Year Yet With More Than 130 Films In One Weekend

A screening at the Charles R. Wood Theater during last year's Adirondack Film Festival. (Jim McLaughlin)

The next hip scene for cinephiles, indie actors and filmmakers might just be the Capital Region. Now in its fourth year, the acclaimed Adirondack Film Festival will take over Downtown Glens Falls from Thursday, October 17 through Sunday, October 20, and it’s no exaggeration to say that this year’s festival is the biggest one yet. While last year’s festival saw 90 films screened, the 2019 festival will feature more than 130 movies—including shorts, feature-length pieces and more than one 3D film—at 6 different venues across Downtown Glens Falls, and all within walking distance of each other.

“Nearly 200 filmmakers and guest artists will be joining us this year to watch their films,” says Festival Director Chad Rabinovitz. “We also have a bunch of films from Saratoga Springs, partially because of a new partnership with the MDOCS program at Skidmore.” One of the Skidmore productions that’s been generating a lot of buzz, and which will make its North American debut at the festival, is How To Tell A True Immigrant Story, a completely immersive cinematic experience using 360˚ VR technology that puts viewers in the shoes of seasonal migrants working in Saratoga Springs. The film had its world premiere at the prestigious 2019 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in August and has been receiving high praise from critics.

In addition to the multitude of movies to watch over the four-day event, the film festival will also feature loads of special events, including a special kickoff with actor James Franco’s new movie, Pretenders (filmed entirely within the Capital Region); an Indian Food tasting and discussion surrounding the new Bollywood film Badhaai Ho; and even a panel discussion with professional stunt performers (for VIP ticket holders only). There’ll also be film parties at a different location each night of the festival as well as bottomless popcorn bars at Charles R. Wood Theater and The Queensbury Hotel (yum!). “There are so many things to do that there’s not just something for everyone, there’s 25 things for everyone,” says Rabinovitz.

Of course, that’s true of the Capital Region and Saratoga in general. Don’t believe us? Check out saratoga living‘s list of expertly curated events below.

Tuesday

Get ready for some fast bidding at the Saratoga Fall Sale of Thoroughbreds at Fasig-Tipton (October 15)

Classic rocker Steely Dan returns to the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan for six shows (October 15-22)

Fans of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton will surely enjoy Spamilton: An American Parody at Proctors in Schenectady (October 15-November 2)

Wednesday

American Idol finalist and Grammy nominee Daughtry is bringing his rocking acoustic trio to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall (October 16)

Grammy-winning alternative rock band Switchfoot will take their new tour, Switchfoot & Their Fantastic Traveling Music Show to The Egg in Albany (October 16)

Thursday

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s 15th Annual Fall Lecture Luncheon will feature author and editor of The New York Times Book Review Pamela Paul (October 17)

Celebrity chef (and former saratoga living cover star) Rachael Ray will be offering a Meet & Greet (plus photo opportunity) for her new book Rachael Ray 50 at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga (October 17)

DeMaranville Farm and Gardens, a new wedding and events venue on Lake Avenue in Saratoga, is hosting its first Meet the Farmer Farm-to-Table Dinner (October 17)

Friday

Singer and saxophonist Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, along with The Big Takeover, will take over Putnam Place in Saratoga with a night of jazzy/funky original music (October 18)

The Basel Chamber Orchestra will be playing a piano-heavy program including Mozart and Schubert at the Troy Savings Bank Musical Hall (October 18)

Enjoy delicious food cooked by Albany’s best chefs during the 8th Annual FUSION Anti-Gala at the Albany Barn (October 18)

Catch an evening of musical fusion—flamenco, classical, roots and bluegrass—with Sten & Maria Z at The Linda in Albany (October 18)

Catch the Metropolitan Opera‘s unforgettable performances of Madame Butterfly, Turandot and more this weekend at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan (October 18-20)

Saturday

In addition to the Adirondack Film Festival, Albany’s The Linda will be hosting the 38th Annual Asbury Short Film Concert (October 19)

Celebrate the centennial of the Waldorf School of Saratoga Springs during a special Autumn Festival at Pitney Meadows Community Farm in Saratoga (October 19)

Don’t miss the Albany Symphony’s opening season concert, Pictures at an Exhibition, a celebration of phenomenal female composers at the Palace Theatre (October 19)

Taste ciders from more than 20 different vendors at the 4th Annual Hard Cider Fest at the Wine & Liquor Warehouse in Clifton Park (October 19)

The 50+ Living Home & Lifestyle Expo will feature celebrity guest speaker Genevieve Gorder from Netflix, TLC and Bravo at the Saratoga Springs City Center (October 19)

Dress up your dog for the Dog Day Halloween Costume Party and Parade in Washington Square Park in Manhattan (October 19)

Catch some automotive carnage during Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at the Times Union Center in Albany (October 19)

Raise your stein at the 14th Annual Adirondack Brewery Oktoberfest at Lake George’s Adirondack Brewery (October 19)

Take a spooky (albeit family-friendly) walk through the woods with the 13th annual Pumpkin Walk at the Federation of Polish Sportsmen’s Club in Hudson (October 19)

Get crafty (and artsy) at the 8th Annual Handcrafted CRAFT Fair at St. Luke’s On the Hill in Mechanicville (October 19)

Bring your knitting needles to the NY State Sheep And Wool Festival at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck (October 19-20)

Now in its 5th year, BRIC JazzFest is Brooklyn’s preeminent jazz celebration with a week of live music, film, poetry and more on Fulton Street in Brooklyn (October 19-26)

Sunday

The Iberi Choir from the Republic of Georgia will perform stunning traditional Georgian music as part of Caffè Lena’s Nordlys Global Voices series (October 20)

Celebrate 28 different countries and their cultures with the 48th Annual Festival of Nations at Albany’s Empire State Plaza (October 20)

Classical music fans will love the Seventh New York International Artists Showcase for piano, violin and cello competition winners at Carnegie Hall in Manhattan (October 20)

Admission is free to the 3rd Annual Craft and Vendor Fair at the Jewish Community Center of Saratoga Springs (October 20)

Enjoy the fruits of fall at the 4th Annual Schuylerville Fall Festival on Broad and Ferry Streets (October 20)