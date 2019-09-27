Rachael Ray, Former ‘saratoga living’ Cover Star, Appearing At Northshire Bookstore

A former saratoga living cover star is coming to town—so make sure you have your copy of our 2018 Design Issue at the ready to get autographed! Celebrity chef Rachael Ray, who’s also the host of the Emmy-winning Rachael Ray Show, will be making an appearance at the Northshire Bookstore in Downtown Saratoga Springs. Ray will be stopping at the bookstore on her first book tour in five years, supporting her latest work, entitled Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life.

“All of us at Northshire were absolutely thrilled when we learned that we’d be able to host an event for Rachael Ray,” says Northshire’s General Manager Nancy Scheemaker. “We know that there are many people in this community who will be delighted by the chance to meet her.” Ray will be returning to Saratoga, specifically Northshire, for an exclusive meet-and-greet event. Each ticket-holder will receive a hardcover copy of Rachael Ray 50 and also have the opportunity to meet Ray and have their photo taken with her. Although famous nationwide, the cooking guru’s especially big in the Capital Region because she grew up in Lake George, getting her start here as a culinary whizkid, first at The Sagamore in Bolton Landing and then later as a buyer for Cowan & Lobel, a gourmet market in Albany. Later, her “30 Minute Meals” earned her attention first from the area’s CBS affiliate and then later, the Today show. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Ray’s new title is her 26th and will be in bookstores on Tuesday, October 15. The coffee-table-style book, which is a hybrid memoir and cookbook, comprises 25 personal essays written by Ray and drawn from her first 50 years (Ray celebrated her 50th birthday in August of last year) and interspersed with more than 120 of her most revered recipes. “I’ve been fortunate enough to get a sneak peek of an early copy of Rachael Ray 50,” says Northshire’s Event Manager Rachel Person. “Food is such an important part of how people connect to each other and is so often tied up in people’s most important and intimate memories. I love that this book makes those connections so clear.”

Tickets to the big event are still available and can be purchased here.