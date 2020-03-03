Two Albany Men Are Attempting To Break A Guinness World Record For The Longest Charcuterie Board (Updated)

I don’t know about you, but a robust charcuterie board is the type of thing that could easily make my day—even my week. And two Albany men have their sights set on creating the world’s longest one later this summer.

For those of you unfamiliar with the term, a charcuterie board is usually a wooden or metal palette stacked to the hilt with bread, meats, cheeses, chutneys, mini pickles, pickled peppers and pretty much anything else bite size you can think of. As Syracuse.com reports, the two Albany men, Preston Moore and Mike Cassella, both in their 40s, will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest charcuterie board on September 13 at Veterans Memorial Park in Little Falls, NY, the day after the annual Mohawk Valley Garlic & Herb Festival.

The proposed board would be 315 feet long—the current record stands at 150.05 feet (“315” is actually the area code for Herkimer, NY, where Moore and Cassella both grew up). The idea for the charcuterie-tastic feat came together organically. “Mike and I [get together] once in awhile, and I have a bar that we just throw a bunch of food on, and we joke around and call it ‘bar-cuterie,'” Moore tells saratoga living. “We get really creative with it; we don’t have to cook this perfect thing; we just sit there and snack on it all day.” The plan to make that board a record-breaking one was actually hatched to get followers of their popular Facebook group, 315 Foodies, excited and engaged (they currently have more than 7,800 members). When they ran the idea by their growing Facebook audience, they got a lot of positive feedback, and “we just ran with it,” says Moore.

Obviously, it’d be next to impossible for two people to create any dish of that size alone. So, Moore and Cassella are teaming up with a gaggle of Upstate New York restaurants, in the Little Falls area, to help fill in sections of their board. Want in? Your restaurant can sign up to be a part of the Guinness record-breaking attempt by filling out a form on their website.