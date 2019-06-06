Local ‘American Idol,’ ‘Voice’ Superstars Madison VanDenburg And Moriah Formica Team Up For Times Union Center Show

The Capital Region’s had a solid showing on music reality TV in the past few years. And now three local singers and veterans of the reality circuit are set to perform a one-of-a-kind triple-bill at the Times Union Center on Friday, June 28. The star-power involved? Seventeen-year-old Cohoes native Madison VanDenburg, who’s fresh off a third-place finish on American Idol; 18-year-old Latham native Moriah Formica, who was a finalist on Season 13 of The Voice; and 22-year-old Queensbury native Delaney Silvernell, who starred on Season 15 of The Voice.

The Times Union Center show will mark VanDenburg’s first concert performance since Idol’s finale last month and the very first time these three talented, up-and-coming Capital Region musicians have shared the same stage together. “You grow up thinking, ‘I’ll never play the Times Union,'” VanDenburg tells saratoga living. “I come home, and this is the first thing I get to do. I can’t believe it.”

Silvernell will open the concert, followed by a 45-minute set by Formica, who will be playing a mix of covers and her own tunes. VanDenburg will headline with an hourlong set, singing a number of the songs that defined her soulful performances and show-stopping success on American Idol, as well as a couple of originals that she’ll be releasing as singles later this month. Thrown in the mix may also be a duet with Formica. “It’s not certain yet,” says Formica. “But we definitely have a few things up our sleeves.”

This might be the first time audiences will get to enjoy the trio women onstage together, but it’s not the first time VanDenburg and Formica have performed together. “Even before we started this whole music thing, we were best friends,” says Formica. “It’s an amazing feeling to get to do this, especially with your best friend.” The two met in elementary school and grew up playing music and have been performing together for years. Both women ended up attending Shaker High School in Latham (VanDenburg graduates next year), and even share the same vocal coach at Modern Day Music in Clifton Park. “I actually got a lot of inspiration when I was younger, watching Moriah release her own music and play shows,” says VanDenburg, who opened for Formica at Cohoes Music Hall last November. “She was one of my first music inspirations.”

Tickets for the Times Union Center concert went on sale May 31, and general admission tickets in the pit will also include a VIP meet-and-greet with VanDenburg before the show. For those who can’t make it to the show or who just want to see more of VanDenburg, the Idol finalist says she’s planning a US solo tour, with a schedule of dates coming soon.