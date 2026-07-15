Arts Calendar: A Saratoga Summer Snapshot

Photography by Scott Streble

June 2–October 6

Pitney Meadows

Celebrate creativity and community at Pitney Meadows Community Farm’s Garden Art Gatherings, free, informal meetups for artists of all abilities hosted at 5:30pm on the first Tuesday of every month (while it’s still warm!). No matter your medium—drawing, painting, journaling, etc.—you’ll be inspired by the surrounding beauty of the farm. Bring your own materials, tap into Saratoga’s natural world, and let your creativity fly.

July 5–August 25

Congress Park

Summer in the park never sounded so sweet. This season’s Saratoga Summer Concert Series, held at 7pm on Sundays in July and Tuesdays in August, will span multiple music genres, from soul and rock to jazz and classical. Head over to Congress Park with your blankets, chairs, and friends; all shows are family-friendly and free!

July 23

Saratoga Arts

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Dive Presents is teaming up with Saratoga Arts on a night of art, food, drinks, and music by indie pop duo Pearl and the Oysters with special guests The Abyssmals and Griff. The evening kicks off at 4pm with an open-to-the-public gallery preview of Saratoga Arts’ 10×10 Exhibition, complete with a Pint Sized pop-up bar plus oysters (obviously) and bougie ham sandwiches by Familiar Creature. Doors open for the ticketed event at 7pm and the show begins at 8pm.

Colson Whitehead

July 23

Universal Preservation Hall

No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead will spend an evening with readers at UPH on July 23. The discussion will celebrate Cool Machine, the final installment of his Harlem Trilogy—a riveting series portraying New York in the ’80s through unforgettable characters, wild heists, and the city’s timeless charm. Each ticket will include an autographed hardcover copy of the book.

August 5–22

SPAC

This August, the Philadelphia Orchestra will return for its 60th anniversary summer residency at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Throughout the month, the Orchestra will be accompanied by iconic musical guests including Josh Groban, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Emmanuel Ax, and will perform a range of works from Tchaikovsky and Mozart to the scores of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I and Star Wars: A New Hope.

August 8–9

Village of Round Lake

“Three markets, two days, one eclectic village.” That’s how organizers are billing August 8 and 9’s Markets at Round Lake, a fundraiser for the Round Lake Libraries. Part makers market, food market, and used book market, the annual event is a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind finds, from 50-cent paperbacks and $1 hardcovers to handcrafted pottery, jewelry, soap, and more. Hungry? More than 20 food and drink vendors will be on site to fuel your shopping addiction.