Ballsfest To Throw Second Annual Pajama Party At The Adelphi Hotel

Even big-time Saratoga ballers need to have a pajama party every so often. That’s the sentiment behind Ballsfest‘s second annual Pajama Party, which this year takes place on Saturday, February 8 at the Adelphi Hotel. All proceeds from the pajama party-themed bash for adults will go to support the year-round programming of Ballsfest, a New York-based nonprofit that helps young cancer patients across the country.

“We created the Pajama Party last year as another way to engage with the community and spread awareness about what we’re doing for pediatric oncology patients,” says Angie Silipigno, Ballsfest’s executive director. “Also, we wanted to create something fun in the middle of winter when we’re all starting to get a little stir crazy.”

Ballsfest’s Pajama Party 2020 will take place in the Adelphi’s ballroom from 7:30pm – 11:30pm and will feature live music, a DJ, open bar and delicious hors d’oeuvres, as well as dessert offerings prepared by the hotel. (Pajama attire, of course, is strongly encouraged.) Also, expect a couple of cool surprises built into the evening, including a late-night delivery of one of the Spa City’s favorite treats. (What could that be? You’ll have to attend to find out.) “We’ve had a lot of great publicity this year, [and a lot of] people spreading the word about what a fun party it was [last year],” says Silipigno. “We’re looking forward to a bigger crowd for 2020, and we’ve had really great pre-event ticket sales!”

Founded in Saratoga Spa State Park in 2007 by Frank DeBlasi, a testicular cancer survivor originally from Holmdel, NJ, Ballsfest has quickly grown from a small gathering of friends outside of a Dave Matthews Band concert into a national nonprofit, impacting children and families from Las Vegas to New Jersey and Upstate New York. The Pajama Party at Saratoga’s Adelphi is actually Ballsfest’s kickoff event for its 2020 schedule of fundraisers and other fun happenings, including a DodgeBALLSFEST Tournament out in Scottsdale, AZ in June; and, the OG affair, Ballsfest New York, at Spa State Park on July 11, where our state’s “Ballers”—tough local children and adolescents affected by cancer—are officially recognized by the nonprofit.

Proceeds from all of Ballsfest’s events go to support its year-round effort of lifting spirits and creating unforgettable memories for young cancer patients and their families. “We’re in the hospital every month providing therapeutic activities for patients, or we’re providing financial relief for families during the holiday season,” says Silipigno. “We also love to partner with some of the other great nonprofit organizations to deepen the impact and make their services bigger and better.”

Expect plenty more PJ parties to come, too. Silipigno says that the nonprofit is planning on making Ballsfest’s Pajama Party an annual event. For more information on the big PJ fest and to get tickets, click here.