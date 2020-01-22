Mark Your Calendars: Dave Matthews Band’s Two-Day Saratoga Summer Extravaganza Is Back

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! (Sorry, Saratoga Santa: You have to wait another 11 months before it’s that time again.) What I’m referring to here is the always sensational Saratoga summer, which isn’t all that far off, if you can dream away the freezing cold temperatures and in your mind, at least, swap out the cakes of snow and ice along Broadway with freshly planted flowers. Yes, it’s difficult but not impossible.

Another, much easier way to turn your January into July? Live Nation has revealed the weekend when Saratoga Springs’ unofficial second mayor, the Dave Matthews Band, will be back in town (check out exclusive scenes from last year’s two-nighter). Mark your calendars, Saratogians: DMB will be at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) July 10-11, getting started at 7:30pm on both nights.

This year, tickets go on sale on Friday, February 21 at 10am, though DMB fan club members will be offered an exclusive online pre-sale on Thursday, January 23. Tickets cost anywhere from $45.50 to $115.

This summer, the band will also be promoting their mission to help plant one million trees around the globe, inviting ticket-holders to contribute a donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign (for more on the campaign, click here).

For nearly every year since their 1994 appearance at the H.O.R.D.E. Festival at SPAC, DMB has performed in Saratoga, beginning their two-day stands in 2001.

The band, which recently garnered 1 million fan votes but fell short of entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will be supporting their ninth studio album, Come Tomorrow, which was released in 2018.