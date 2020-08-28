Ballston Spa’s Iron Roost Named Best Waffle Joint in New York State

The secret is out. While Capital Regionites have known all about the small slice of waffle heaven that is the Iron Roost since it opened on Front Street in Ballston Spa in 2012, the rest of the country hasn’t until now. In a recent article by Insider magazine celebrating National Waffle Day, the Iron Roost was listed as the best waffle destination in New York State.

To determine where to find the best waffles in each state, Insider turned to Yelp, which identified restaurants with “waffle” regularly mentioned in reviews. Yelp then ranked those restaurants using factors such as total volume of reviews and the ratings associated with those reviews. The Iron Roost, with 341 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Yelp, came out on top out of all New York State waffle houses.

Locally, the Iron Roost has gained a reputation as a quaint breakfast and brunch destination with inventive and photogenic menu options—fan favorites include the egg sandwich (which comes on a waffle), the Southwest Fiesta (which comes wrapped up in a thin waffle) and the Make Your Own waffle, with toppings such as Nutella, strawberries, walnuts and caramel sauce. The Roost also serves non-waffle dishes like the Early Riser—two eggs, your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, home fries and toast—as well as gluten-free and vegan options.

The Iron Roost is currently open for takeout and to dine-in, with limited indoor and outdoor seating available. The restaurant doesn’t take reservations, but you can “get in line” virtually on Yelp’s Waitlist app.