fbpx

Banda Magda Helps ‘SPAC On Stage’ Season Go Out With A Bang

The New York City-based ensemble performed at the Saratoga venue on the night of September 9.

Musicians from Greece, Japan, Argentina, The USA, Colombia, Brazil, Turkey, Israel and the UK comprise Banda Magda. (Francesco D'Amico)
View Gallery
13 Photos
Saratoga Living
Banda Magda Helps ‘SPAC On Stage’ Season Go Out With A Bang

The New York City-based ensemble performed at the Saratoga venue on the night of September 9.

0803a_-1

A full house was on hand for the final night of the 2019 season of SPAC On Stage. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Banda Magda Helps ‘SPAC On Stage’ Season Go Out With A Bang

The New York City-based ensemble performed at the Saratoga venue on the night of September 9.

0803a_-2

SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol and 'saratoga living' Chair Anthony Ianniello announce funding for another season of SPAC On Stage next year. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Banda Magda Helps ‘SPAC On Stage’ Season Go Out With A Bang

The New York City-based ensemble performed at the Saratoga venue on the night of September 9.

0803a_-3

A view from the balcony of Saratoga Performing Arts Center, as Banda Magda and the audience share the stage. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Banda Magda Helps ‘SPAC On Stage’ Season Go Out With A Bang

The New York City-based ensemble performed at the Saratoga venue on the night of September 9.

0803a_-5

Banda Magda's leader/accordionist Magda Giannikou. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Banda Magda Helps ‘SPAC On Stage’ Season Go Out With A Bang

The New York City-based ensemble performed at the Saratoga venue on the night of September 9.

0803a_-6

Greek composer, singer and accordionist Magda Giannikou. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Banda Magda Helps ‘SPAC On Stage’ Season Go Out With A Bang

The New York City-based ensemble performed at the Saratoga venue on the night of September 9.

0803a_-7

Banda Magda perform during the season finale of SPAC On Stage. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Banda Magda Helps ‘SPAC On Stage’ Season Go Out With A Bang

The New York City-based ensemble performed at the Saratoga venue on the night of September 9.

0803a_-8

Banda Magda's Magda Giannikou. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Banda Magda Helps ‘SPAC On Stage’ Season Go Out With A Bang

The New York City-based ensemble performed at the Saratoga venue on the night of September 9.

0803a_-9

The crowd is mesmerized by Banda Magda! (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Banda Magda Helps ‘SPAC On Stage’ Season Go Out With A Bang

The New York City-based ensemble performed at the Saratoga venue on the night of September 9.

0803a_-10

Banda Magda sings songs in six languages. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Banda Magda Helps ‘SPAC On Stage’ Season Go Out With A Bang

The New York City-based ensemble performed at the Saratoga venue on the night of September 9.

0803a_-11

Band leader Magda Giannikou engages with her bandmates. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Banda Magda Helps ‘SPAC On Stage’ Season Go Out With A Bang

The New York City-based ensemble performed at the Saratoga venue on the night of September 9.

0803a_-12

Band leader Magda Giannikou and Banda Magda at SPAC On Stage. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Banda Magda Helps ‘SPAC On Stage’ Season Go Out With A Bang

The New York City-based ensemble performed at the Saratoga venue on the night of September 9.

0803a_-13

Banda Magda engages with the audience. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Banda Magda Helps ‘SPAC On Stage’ Season Go Out With A Bang

The New York City-based ensemble performed at the Saratoga venue on the night of September 9.

0803a_14

One of the many magical moments between Banda Magda and the audience at the 2019 finale of SPAC On Stage. (Francesco D'Amico)

Last night marked the final performance of the season for the popular SPAC On Stage series, hosted by and at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). As a quick refresher, the audience sits on SPAC’s main stage while they catch an exclusive performance by an internationally tinged/acclaimed artist or band playing directly in front of them.

New York City-based Banda Magda gave the series the sizzling sendoff it deserved, with a sprawling set of tunes pulled from the band’s eclectic catalog, which dips into Greek, Japanese, Turkish and Israeli traditions, among others.

And the audience got some great news, too. At the event, SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol, along with saratoga living Chair Anthony Ianniello, announced that the popular series had received funding for yet another year. So look out for more SPAC On Stage goodness in 2020.

As he has all season long, saratoga living‘s Francesco D’Amico was on hand to snap a range of photos, from a number of different angles, at the event, which took place on September 9. For more of D’Amico’s photos from the SPAC On Stage series, click here.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 