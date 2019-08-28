fbpx

Brooklyn Band Red Baraat Keeps The SPAC On Stage Crowd Dancing All Night Long

The North Indian music-tinged sextet played an uninterrupted 90-minute set on SPAC's main stage on August 26.

Red Baraat brought international flair - with a Brooklyn swagger - to SPAC on Monday night. (Francesco D'Amico)
When you see a SPAC on Stage show, the crowd is actually onstage with the band. (Francesco D'Amico)

Bandleader and singer Sunny Jain. (Francesco D'Amico)

The 'dhol' is a double-headed drum from the Indian subcontinent. (Francesco D'Amico)

Red Baraat's kit-drummer keeps in time with bandleader Sunny Jain's 'dhol' playing. (Francesco D'Amico)

It's not a tuba, it's a Sousaphone, with an effect pedal taped on. (Francesco D'Amico)

Sousaphonist John Altieri, lays it down! (Francesco D'Amico)

It took a little coaxing by the band to get people on their feet, but once they did... (Francesco D'Amico)

Red Baraat got everyone onstage dancing. (Francesco D'Amico)

A couple dances the night away. (Francesco D'Amico)

The closer the audience, the better. (Francesco D'Amico)

The band and their audience, just inches apart. (Francesco D'Amico)

Bandleader Sunny Jain calls up four audience members for an impromptu dance-off. (Francesco D'Amico)

Dance contestant No.1 (Francesco D'Amico)

The dance contestant that got the most applause from the crowd. (Francesco D'Amico)

Sunny Jain brings it home. (Francesco D'Amico)

Sunny Jain, 'dhol'-ist, doing what he does best. (Francesco D'Amico)

If you’re friends with me, you know that I have limited dancing skills. In fact, I wouldn’t even call them “skills,” per se. They’re basically awkward movements of feet and hand, with a big, dumb grin on my face to tell observers, “Well, at least I’m trying.” When Brooklyn sextet Red Baraat took the main stage for the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s (SPAC’s) SPAC on Stage gig on August 26, bandleader Sunny Jain immediately told the crowd that they needed to be up and dancing for most of the show—or at the very least, having a good time.

Even sans dancing skills (and recovering from a painful back injury), I was on my feet for the majority of the show and so was my mom, who had come as my plus-one. The band’s mostly wordless, bhangra-style music—a mixture of jazz, second-lining, North Indian music and psych-rock—produced by Jain on the double-headed dhol drum, an alto saxophonist, trombonist, Sousaphonist, electric guitarist and kit-drummer, was too infectious to be caught sitting and golf-clapping. And a number of audience members spent all 90 minutes of the show, plus a single-song encore, dancing in front of the stage, down the aisles and anywhere where dancing feet could fit.

Luckily, saratoga living‘s photographer Francesco D’Amico was on the stage as well, capturing the event from beginning to end. Check out his gallery by clicking on the topmost image. For more of D’Amico’s work from SPAC’s classical season, click here.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

