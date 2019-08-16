Philadelphia Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis And The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Perform ‘Swing Symphony’ At SPAC
During its final week at SPAC, the orchestra teamed up with Marsalis and his orchestra to perform the award-winning trumpeter's symphonic composition.
0788a_-1
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra leader, Wynton Marsalis, welcomes his group to the crowd at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)
0788a_-2
Sherman Irby, Ted Nash and Victor Goins performing "The Mooche" by Duke Ellington. (Francesco D'Amico)
0788a_-3
Trombonist Chris Crenshaw takes a solo. (Francesco D'Amico)
0788a_-4
Another trombonist from The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra takes a solo. (Francesco D'Amico)
0788a_-5
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra leader Wynton Marsalis takes a solo. (Francesco D'Amico)
0788a_-6
Conductor William Eddins leads the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. The two orchestras performed Wynton Marsalis’ symphonic composition, 'Swing Symphony.' (Francesco D'Amico)
0788a_-7
A full house at SPAC on a Thursday night. (Francesco D'Amico)
0788a_-8
Conductor William Eddins leads the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, who performed Wynton Marsalis’ 'Swing Symphony' together. (Francesco D'Amico)
0788a_-9
The rain didn't stop the crowd from picnicking on the lawn. (Francesco D'Amico)
0788a_-11
Wynton Marsalis, as a member of the dual-orchestra, sat in the third row. (Francesco D'Amico)
0788a_-12
Drummer Jason Marsalis plays the whistle. (Francesco D'Amico)
0788a_-13
Conductor William Eddins leads the two orchestras in the 'Swing Symphony.' (Francesco D'Amico)
0788a_-14
The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra receive a standing ovation from the crowd. (Francesco D'Amico)
The Philadelphia Orchestra kicked things into high gear during the final week of its summer residency at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), with a little help from friends Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.
On August 15, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performed a program featuring the enduring music of Duke Ellington, while the two orchestras teamed up for the first time ever to perform Marsalis’ own Swing Symphony composition, conducted by William Eddins.
Later that night, for the first of two “Live at the Jazz Bar” nights, Chuck Lamb performed at the Hall of Springs Jazz Bar.
saratoga living‘s Francesco D’Amico shot photos for the Philadelphia Orchestra-Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra part of the program. Catch more of D’Amico’s work, featuring Live Nation/SPAC performances, here.