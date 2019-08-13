Beck, Cage The Elephant And Spoon Put On A Triple-Bill For The Ages At SPAC

Matt Shultz of Cage The Elephant clutches the first of his many hats. (Francesco D'Amico)

Despite having to go to the office on Monday, some Saratogians actually had a three-day weekend. On August 12, a triple-bill for the ages touched down at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs, courtesy of Live Nation, delighting masses of local fans looking to (maybe) relive a bit of their youth from the 1990s—or just looking to kick it aughts-style.

Headliner Beck, who’s been rocking SPAC since 1997, brought his The Night Running Tour to the main stage, with popular ’00s indie acts Cage the Elephant (see: “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked“; their latest album, Social Cues, dropped this past April); and Spoon (see: “I Turn My Camera On,” whose most recent album, Hot Thoughts, dropped in 2017), opening and making their SPAC debuts. (A fourth act, Sunflower Bean, also performed an opening-opening-opening act.)

saratoga living‘s Francesco D’Amico held down the fort from the pit—to capture some of the night’s scenes. Click on the gallery above to take a look at his photographs. For more of D’Amico’s SPAC/Live Nation work, click here; or SPAC/Philadelphia Orchestra here.