Beck, Cage The Elephant And Spoon Put On A Triple-Bill For The Ages At SPAC

'saratoga living' was onsite at the show to capture some of the night's most unforgettable moments.

Beck hitting a high note at SPAC on Monday night in Saratoga Springs. (Francesco D'Amico)
Beck whips the crowd into a frenzy by opening Monday night’s show with his '90s hit, “Loser.” (Francesco D'Amico)

Beck gets into it with the SPAC crowd. (Francesco D'Amico)

Beck performing at SPAC on Monday, August 12 at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Beck performing at SPAC on Monday, August 12 at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Beck performing at SPAC on Monday, August 12 at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Beck performing at SPAC on Monday, August 12 at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Beck performing at SPAC on Monday, August 12 at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Beck performing at SPAC on Monday, August 12 at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Beck performing at SPAC on Monday, August 12 at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Matt Shultz lead singer of Cage The Elephant hits the stage at 1000 RPMs. (Francesco D'Amico)

Cage The Elephant guitarist, Brad Shultz, sings with the crowd at SPAC on Monday night. (Francesco D'Amico)

Matt Shultz of Cage The Elephant clutches the first of his many hats. (Francesco D'Amico)

Lead singer of Cage the Elephant Matt Shultz. (Francesco D'Amico)

Despite having to go to the office on Monday, some Saratogians actually had a three-day weekend. On August 12, a triple-bill for the ages touched down at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs, courtesy of Live Nation, delighting masses of local fans looking to (maybe) relive a bit of their youth from the 1990s—or just looking to kick it aughts-style.

Headliner Beck, who’s been rocking SPAC since 1997, brought his The Night Running Tour to the main stage, with popular ’00s indie acts Cage the Elephant (see: “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked“; their latest album, Social Cues, dropped this past April); and Spoon (see: “I Turn My Camera On,” whose most recent album, Hot Thoughts, dropped in 2017), opening and making their SPAC debuts. (A fourth act, Sunflower Bean, also performed an opening-opening-opening act.)

saratoga living‘s Francesco D’Amico held down the fort from the pit—to capture some of the night’s scenes. Click on the gallery above to take a look at his photographs. For more of D’Amico’s SPAC/Live Nation work, click here; or SPAC/Philadelphia Orchestra here.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

