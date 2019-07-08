fbpx

One Phish, Two Phish: Throngs Of Fans Welcome Legendary Jam Band To SPAC

From July 2-3, Phish brought two, 22-song set lists, including covers and classics, for the band's hippie faithful.

Phish lead guitarist Trey Anastasio (at left) and bassist Mike Gordon (at right) playing to the band's faithful at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

(Francesco D'Amico)

(Francesco D'Amico)

(Francesco D'Amico)

(Francesco D'Amico)

(Francesco D'Amico)

(Francesco D'Amico)

(Francesco D'Amico)

(Francesco D'Amico)

(Francesco D'Amico)

(Francesco D'Amico)

If you were at Dead & Company at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) last month, it’s entirely possible that you made it a twofer, snapping up tickets to one or both nights of Phish at the Saratoga Springs venue July 2-3. And who could blame you? SPAC has historically been a jam-band-lovers’ paradise, hosting OG jammers The Grateful Dead back in the 1980s for the venue’s largest crowd in history.

At the Tuesday-Wednesday double-shot of Phish last week, the band didn’t disappoint, playing a 22-song set on the 2nd that included a live debut of The Everly Brothers’ “Cathy’s Clown” to oldies but goodies such as “Fee” (from 1989’s Junta) and crowd favorite “Wilson” (from the unreleased but not uncirculated The Man Who Stepped Into Yesterday). On the 3rd, the band rolled through classics such as set-opener “Fluffhead,” “Sleep” (for the first time since 2009) and to close out the two-night jamapalooza, a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Rock & Roll.”

Our own Francesco D’Amico braved the throngs of Phish-heads to snap an exclusive gallery of photos from the two-night extravaganza. Click on the gallery above to relive the event.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

