fbpx

Philadelphia Orchestra 2019: Scenes From Opening Night At SPAC

The orchestra kicked off its annual summer residency on July 31 with classical music, dancing and fireworks.

Principal guest conductor of The Philadelphia Orchestra, Stéphane Denève conducts the orchestra on opening night at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)
View Gallery
10 Photos
Saratoga Living
Philadelphia Orchestra 2019: Scenes From Opening Night At SPAC

The orchestra kicked off its annual summer residency on July 31 with classical music, dancing and fireworks.

Philly Opening night-1

A Revolutionary War reenactor prepares the cannon for Tchaikovsky’s '1812 Overture.' (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Philadelphia Orchestra 2019: Scenes From Opening Night At SPAC

The orchestra kicked off its annual summer residency on July 31 with classical music, dancing and fireworks.

Philly Opening night-2

Patrons file into the Saratoga Performing Arts Center amphitheater for the 2019 Philadelphia Orchestra’s opening night performance. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Philadelphia Orchestra 2019: Scenes From Opening Night At SPAC

The orchestra kicked off its annual summer residency on July 31 with classical music, dancing and fireworks.

Philly Opening night-3

A Revolutionary War reenactor enjoys a cigar. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Philadelphia Orchestra 2019: Scenes From Opening Night At SPAC

The orchestra kicked off its annual summer residency on July 31 with classical music, dancing and fireworks.

Philly Opening night-4

A packed house for the 2019 opening night of the Philadelphia Orchestra. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Philadelphia Orchestra 2019: Scenes From Opening Night At SPAC

The orchestra kicked off its annual summer residency on July 31 with classical music, dancing and fireworks.

Philly Opening night-5

SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol welcomes the crowd. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Philadelphia Orchestra 2019: Scenes From Opening Night At SPAC

The orchestra kicked off its annual summer residency on July 31 with classical music, dancing and fireworks.

Philly Opening night-6

A shot of the crowd at 2019's opening night of The Philadelphia Orchestra's annual summer residency at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Philadelphia Orchestra 2019: Scenes From Opening Night At SPAC

The orchestra kicked off its annual summer residency on July 31 with classical music, dancing and fireworks.

Philly Opening night-7

Principal guest conductor of The Philadelphia Orchestra, Stéphane Denève. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Philadelphia Orchestra 2019: Scenes From Opening Night At SPAC

The orchestra kicked off its annual summer residency on July 31 with classical music, dancing and fireworks.

Philly Opening night-9

Principal guest conductor of The Philadelphia Orchestra, Stéphane Denève, conducts the orchestra. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Philadelphia Orchestra 2019: Scenes From Opening Night At SPAC

The orchestra kicked off its annual summer residency on July 31 with classical music, dancing and fireworks.

Philly Opening night-10

The internationally acclaimed PHILADANCO! perform to Ravel’s 'La Valse.' (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Philadelphia Orchestra 2019: Scenes From Opening Night At SPAC

The orchestra kicked off its annual summer residency on July 31 with classical music, dancing and fireworks.

Philly Opening night-11

Fireworks close opening night at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

The Philadelphia Orchestra’s season in Saratoga is once again off to the races. Kicking off its annual summer residency at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) last night, which will feature 19 SPAC debuts and run through August 17, the orchestra hosted an evening of dancing, fireworks and of course, great classical fare.

The program featured “hits” such as Ravel’s La Valse and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, the 19th-century version of AC/DC’s “For Those About To Rock,” which featured live cannon fire. The night also included performances by PHILADANCO! (The Philadelphia Dance Company), who last night made their SPAC debut.

saratoga living photographer Francesco D’Amico was onsite for the big night and snapped a number of shots. Relive the orchestra’s grand entrance into the Saratoga summer above. For more of D’Amico’s work at SPAC for the Live Nation crowds, click here.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 