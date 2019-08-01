Philadelphia Orchestra 2019: Scenes From Opening Night At SPAC

A shot of the crowd at 2019's opening night of The Philadelphia Orchestra's annual summer residency at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

The Philadelphia Orchestra’s season in Saratoga is once again off to the races. Kicking off its annual summer residency at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) last night, which will feature 19 SPAC debuts and run through August 17, the orchestra hosted an evening of dancing, fireworks and of course, great classical fare.

The program featured “hits” such as Ravel’s La Valse and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, the 19th-century version of AC/DC’s “For Those About To Rock,” which featured live cannon fire. The night also included performances by PHILADANCO! (The Philadelphia Dance Company), who last night made their SPAC debut.

saratoga living photographer Francesco D’Amico was onsite for the big night and snapped a number of shots. Relive the orchestra’s grand entrance into the Saratoga summer above. For more of D’Amico’s work at SPAC for the Live Nation crowds, click here.