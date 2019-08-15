fbpx

Multiple Grammy-Winning Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis Visits The Double H Ranch

Marsalis, along with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, performed, danced, sang, second-lined and of course, taught kids in attendance.

Wynton Marsalis
Jazz legend Wynton Marsalis stopped by the Double H Ranch to give kids a "master class" in all things music and fun. (Francesco D'Amico)
0787a_-1

Wynton Marsalis tells the crowd of campers and staff about how he learned jazz in New Orleans when he was a kid. (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-2

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra drummer Jason Marsalis teaches kids “The Big Beat.” (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-3

Wynton Marsalis gets the campers on the left side to clap on the 1-3 beat. (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-4

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by Wynton Marsalis, leads a singalong of “Little Liza Jane.” (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-5

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performs “St. Louis Blues.” (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-6

Wynton Marsalis demonstrates a "call and response" to the campers at the Double H Ranch. (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-7

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra "calls" and the kids at Double H Ranch "respond." (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-8

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra "calls" and the kids at Double H Ranch "respond." (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-10

Wynton Marsalis demonstrates the use of the trumpet mute. (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-11

Wynton Marsalis' table full of trumpet mutes. (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-12

Trombonist Chris Crenshaw and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis trade licks. (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-13

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra’s clarinet player Victor Goines blows the crowd away. (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-14

Wynton Marsalis in his element at the Double H Ranch. (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-15

Wynton Marsalis gets into the groove at the Double H Ranch. (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-16

Neil Golub, chairman of the board at Price Chopper Supermarkets, and friends enjoy the show. (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-17

Trombonist Chris Crenshaw and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis trade licks. (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-18

Trombonist Chris Crenshaw and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis trade licks. (Francesco D'Amico)

0787a_-19

Wynton Marsalis brings his trumpet-playing skills into the crowd. (Francesco D'Amico)

It’s difficult not to be in awe of jazz legend Wynton Marsalis. For one, he’s won nine Grammy Awards. His playing’s also earned him a Pulitzer Prize for Music. And well, if you’re a fan of CBS Sunday Morning—how can’t you be?—that’s him playing its “theme song.”

Add singer, dancer, second-liner and maybe most importantly, teacher, to that list of accomplishments, and you have the perfect guest star for a day at the Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne, NY, co-founded by Paul Newman (yes, that Paul Newman) in 1992 to provide programs and support for children and their families dealing with life-threatening illnesses. “Wynton Marsalis was a gentleman, and the kids at Double H Ranch ate it up,” says saratoga living Photographer Francesco D’Amico, who was onsite, doing what he does best. (Check out his full gallery of images from the event above.)

For his part, Marsalis, along with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra—featuring Victor Goines (saxophone/clarinet), Chris Crenshaw (trombone), Carlos Henriquez (bass), Dan Nimmer (piano) and Jason Marsalis (drums)—performed a program entitled, Jazz for Young People: What is Jazz?, as part of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s (SPAC’s) new partnership with Double H Ranch.

For D’Amico’s latest from SPAC’s Live Nation summer lineup, click here.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

