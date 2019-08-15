Multiple Grammy-Winning Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis Visits The Double H Ranch

Jazz legend Wynton Marsalis stopped by the Double H Ranch to give kids a "master class" in all things music and fun. (Francesco D'Amico)

Wynton Marsalis gets the campers on the left side to clap on the 1-3 beat. (Francesco D'Amico)

Wynton Marsalis tells the crowd of campers and staff about how he learned jazz in New Orleans when he was a kid. (Francesco D'Amico)

It’s difficult not to be in awe of jazz legend Wynton Marsalis. For one, he’s won nine Grammy Awards. His playing’s also earned him a Pulitzer Prize for Music. And well, if you’re a fan of CBS Sunday Morning—how can’t you be?—that’s him playing its “theme song.”

Add singer, dancer, second-liner and maybe most importantly, teacher, to that list of accomplishments, and you have the perfect guest star for a day at the Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne, NY, co-founded by Paul Newman (yes, that Paul Newman) in 1992 to provide programs and support for children and their families dealing with life-threatening illnesses. “Wynton Marsalis was a gentleman, and the kids at Double H Ranch ate it up,” says saratoga living Photographer Francesco D’Amico, who was onsite, doing what he does best. (Check out his full gallery of images from the event above.)

For his part, Marsalis, along with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra—featuring Victor Goines (saxophone/clarinet), Chris Crenshaw (trombone), Carlos Henriquez (bass), Dan Nimmer (piano) and Jason Marsalis (drums)—performed a program entitled, Jazz for Young People: What is Jazz?, as part of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s (SPAC’s) new partnership with Double H Ranch.

