BARE Blends Opening Location on Congress Street in Saratoga Springs

On January 8, Albany-based franchise BARE Blends will become Saratoga’s very first vegan restaurant. Sure, some other Spa City eateries are herbivore-friendly, but none offer all plants, all the time. And oh, the things BARE Culinary Director Katie McDowell can do with plants. In addition to signature smoothies and bowls, which are made in house with vegan delicacies such cashew cream, BARE offers whimsical waffle toasties, fresh-pressed juices, and tempeh- and tofu-topped specialty salads at its three existing Capital Region locations in Albany, Clifton Park and Latham.

“We spent the last three years sharing so many different offerings with our community that we were able to see exactly what kinds of concoctions appeal to our consumers,” says owner Annie Berdar, who first opened BARE in Stuyvesant Plaza in 2018. “The Saratoga menu is a product of that research and my absolute favorite menu to date.” So saddle up, Saratogians, plant-based power lunches are racing your way.