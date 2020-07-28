Beekman 1802 Inks Deal With Beauty Juggernaut Ulta to Sell Its Products Nationwide

Local brand Beekman 1802 has partnered with beauty juggernaut Ulta Beauty to sell its products on the company's website and in its stores nationwide. (Beekman 1802/Facebook)

Now, that’s a thing of beauty. Sharon Springs–based Beekman 1802, a lifestyle and beauty brand that sells locally produced, artisanal skincare products and soaps, has inked a deal with multi-billion-dollar Ulta Beauty to sell its products online and in stores nationwide.

As Glossy first reported, the 12-year-old Beekman 1802, whose business arm is headquartered in Schenectady, kicked off its partnership with Ulta Beauty on the national brand’s website on July 26, which now offers 17 of Beekman’s products for sale—including its Milk Bar Probiotic Facial Cleansing Bar ($12), Dewy Kiss Probiotic Lip Serum ($30) and Pure Goat Milk Body Serum ($44)—with items ranging in prices from $7 to $59 (in all, there are 11 skincare, five bath-and-body and one nails products available online). By August 9, Beekman’s products will also be available at 400 brick-and-mortar Ulta Beauty stores across the country.

“Our newest line of probiotic advanced skincare products have been in development for the past three years,” says Beekman 1802 co-founder Dr. Brent Ridge. “It turns out that one of the executives at Ulta was already a fan of our bath-and-body products that are top sellers on QVC, and had reached out to previously to see if we wanted to bring Beekman 1802 bath and body there. When they learned that we had 12 brand-new cutting-edge skincare products ready to launch, it seemed like a natural fit. The president of the company even paid a visit to our headquarters in Schenectady and to our farm and Mercantile in Sharon Springs.”

Ridge also tells Saratoga Living that Beekman 1802 will be expanding its offerings with Ulta in 2021. “We already have a slate of new products planned for next year with Ulta that expands on the science of feeding the microbiome of the skin using goat milk as the key source of nutrition. Ulta will play a key role in helping grow and develop the next generation of Beekman [customers].”

Beekman 1802 is the brainchild of husband-husband duo, Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge, who moved from New York City to Sharon Springs in the aughts, soon thereafter launching the lifestyle and beauty brand (from 2009-10, their story played out on the reality cable TV series, The Fabulous Beekman Boys).

Ulta Beauty was founded in 1990 and has since grown into a beauty juggernaut, with more than 1,000 retail locations spread across all 50 states and a robust e-commerce business. Ulta offers up everything from cosmetics and fragrance items to skincare and haircare products, as well as salon services.