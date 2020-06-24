Beekman 1802 Is Turning Its Farm Into the World’s Largest ‘Restaurant’

Time and time again, during the COVID-19 crisis, Capital Region businesses have shown how much they’re invested in the community at large. The latest business to lend a helping hand is Sharon Springs-based Beekman 1802, a nationally recognized lifestyle brand that sells locally produced artisanal items such as goat milk-based skincare products and soaps. In order to help local eateries that have been closed due to the ongoing pandemic, Beekman 1802 will be turning its 60-acre farm into the world’s largest “restaurant.”

To create the restaurant, tables donated by local catering company Total Events will be placed at safe distances across the expansive property. Each week, a local restaurant will take over the property for a night, serving guests fresh fare in the beautiful outdoors.

The initiative, first proposed by Beekman’s Co-owners Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge via Facebook in early June, quickly garnered interest from foodies from across the country. Within a single day, over 100 couples reached out to reserve a table at the Beekman farm restaurant. The waiting list now includes hundreds of eager diners looking to enjoy a romantic dinner in Sharon Springs.

The brand has been committed to supporting the local economy since its genesis in 2008, bringing thousands of visitors to the area for events such as its annual Harvest Festival, which attracted 20,000 people last year. Beekman 1802 even created a pop-up shop based on the Netflix series Schitt’s Creek at its storefront in Sharon Springs earlier this year, after employees noticed striking similarities between Beekman 1802’s business and the fictional “Rose Apothecary” on the popular Canadian TV show.

This latest venture kicks off on Friday, June 26, with a takeover by Sharon Springs’ own Brimstone Bakery . “We hope that the experiences will allow people to see the often unrecognized culinary talent at some of the region’s smaller establishments,” says Kilmer-Purcell. Ridge also expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative: “Hopefully this will inspire similar ideas in other communities around the country. As we always say, great things can happen when communities come together.”