Head To Sharon Springs For A Dose Of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Reality

Sharon Springs used to be that tiny speck of an Upstate New York village that you’d drive by on the way to bigger and better things in Cooperstown or at Howe Caverns. Then, from 2009-10, reality TV came calling, and it became the filming location for The Fabulous Beekman Boys, a cable series following husband-husband duo, Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge, who moved from New York City onto a 219-year-old Sharon Springs farm and launched Beekman 1802, a lifestyle brand that sells small-batch artisanal products such as soaps, cookies and cheeses.

Now, through the end of February, the village’s most famous storefront (Beekman 1802 also has a brick-and-mortar in Downtown Sharon Springs) has been transformed into a fictional TV landmark: Rose Apothecary from Netflix’s hit series Schitt’s Creek. (For the uninitiated, Rose Apothecary is the show’s characters’ go-to sundries store—more on that in a second.) Beekman 1802 announced the opening of the pop-up shop earlier this month on Facebook.

The comedy series, which is produced in Canada, stars Eugene Levy (Jim’s dad from American Pie) and Catherine O’Hara (the Home Alone mom) and tells the story of a formerly ultra-wealthy family who suddenly finds itself short on Canadian dollars and living in a motel in a town that they once owned called, you guessed it, Schitt’s Creek.

Never seen the show before? You have five full seasons to catch up on, all of which are streaming on Netflix at the moment. And, as luck would have it, the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek lands on the streaming service on January 7 (today).

The pop-up storefront, which will be “selling” an exclusive Rose Apothecary collection of products in time for Valentine’s Day, is open through February.