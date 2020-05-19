Shortened Belmont Stakes To Be Run On June 20

The Belmont Stakes will be the first leg of the Triple Crown for the first time in history. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

When Governor Cuomo announced this past weekend that the state’s horse racing tracks could reopen, without fans, as early as June 1—and in a separate announcement, fans learned that the Preakness Stakes would be taking place in October (the Kentucky Derby had already been shifted back to September)—it unofficially made the Belmont Stakes, the usual final leg of the Triple Crown, its first. Of course, that was contingent on the New York Racing Association (NYRA) running the race in the first place. And well, how couldn’t they?

On May 19 (today) NYRA has announced that the 152nd running of the Grade 1, $1 million Belmont, which will be shortened to 9 furlongs from the traditional 12, will take place on Saturday, June 20 at Belmont Park as the opening leg of the Triple Crown for the first time in history. And as noted above, it will be held without spectators.

“The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution that will provide world-class entertainment for sports fans during these challenging times,” said NYRA President and CEO David O’Rourke, in a prepared statement. “While this will certainly be a unique running of this historic race, we are grateful to be able to hold the Belmont Stakes in 2020. Thanks to our partners at NBC Sports, fans across the country can look forward to a day of exceptional Thoroughbred racing at a time when entertainment and sports are so important to providing a sense of normalcy.”

NBC Sports will present three hours of live coverage from Belmont on Saturday, June 20 beginning at 3pm ET.

Traditionally contested at 1 1/2 miles and held as the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont will this year be run at a distance of 1 1/8 miles to properly account for the schedule adjustments to the Triple Crown series and overall calendar for 3-year-olds in training. (Back in the 19th century, the race was first run at a distance of 1 5/8 miles; it was also run at 9 furlongs 1893-94.)

The Triple Crown legs will now run as follows: the Belmont (June 20), Derby (September 5) and Preakness (October 3).

It remains to be seen how this will affect the Saratoga Race Course schedule, particularly the running of the Travers Stakes, which usually falls after the third leg of the Triple Crown has already run.