Best Western: Double M’s Summer Rodeos Are An Authentic Slice Of ‘Yeehaw’ Culture

Hey, ya’ll. It’s time to dust off that Stetson and pair of leather chaps. “Yeehaw” culture, or a revival of the country-western aesthetic, has been dominating social feeds, topping the music charts (see: Lil Nas X’s record-tying hit “Old Town Road”) and influencing modern fashion (country music princess Kacey Musgraves, who won four Grammy Awards this past year, including Album of the Year, has been at the forefront of the movement). Lady Gaga has gone yeehaw (Joanne), Miley Cyrus has, too, (Younger Now), so why can’t I? Where in Upstate New York can I live my true yeehaw fantasy? And, no, I’m not talking about attending a Luke Bryan’s concert at SPAC.

The actual answer? The Double M Western Store, a family-run shop located on the outskirts of Ballston Spa, which not only offers the latest in yeehaw fashion, but also public rodeos on its adjacent property every Friday through August 30. I attended Double M’s very first rodeo of the season and was struck by the authenticity of the experience. Coming complete with bull riders, cowboys and cowgirls, rodeo-goers are met with tradition and western nostalgia at every turn. With its horse and bull-riders coming from all over the Capital Region, Double M cultivates a community of local country lovers with its weekly summer rodeos. So, if you’re looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of Saratoga Springs—i.e. all those other horses and riders—take a trip 15 minutes south to the Double M Rodeo.

Rodeo tickets cost $17 for adults, $10 for kids under 12, with season passes available for purchase as well. Gates open at 6pm with the rodeo starting promptly at 8pm. Concessions are available and parking is free.

Still not sure whether you want to get your yeehaw on? Click on the above gallery of photographs taken by saratoga living‘s Eric Huss at a later rodeo. (For more of Huss’ work, click here.)