Where To Get All The Best Black Friday, Small Business Saturday And Cyber Monday Deals In Saratoga

The 44th Saratoga Holiday Craft Marketplace is just one of the events offering great deals and finds this weekend. (Saratoga Holiday Craft Marketplace)

The 44th Saratoga Holiday Craft Marketplace is just one of the events offering great deals and finds this weekend. (Saratoga Holiday Craft Marketplace)

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 28, so that means a few things: You’re going to eat your weight in turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes; watch football games with your pants’ button undone; and realize, like you do every year, that none of your holiday shopping is done and you have to get a move on it. As luck would have it, the very next day is Black Friday, the day after that is Small Business Saturday and after taking a breather on Sunday, Cyber Monday rolls right in. And there are numerous deals to be had for all shopping days in Saratoga Springs and the greater Capital Region.

Shoppers in Saratoga won’t have to travel far for great bargains on Friday, November 29 because of Black Friday Saratoga, an annual bonanza of big sales at all the shops along Broadway. Nearly 20 stores in Downtown Saratoga will be offering all-day deals, including Dark Horse Mercantile, iRun LOCAL and Impressions of Saratoga (a full list of 2019 vendors will be released on Wednesday, November 27). Some shops will even be opening at 6am with savings as high as 50 percent off. Plus, those first to make a purchase in participating businesses on Friday morning will receive a complimentary Black Friday Saratoga shopping bag. There’s even a special Black Friday promotion at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, which is offering for a limited time Classical Season Lawn Passes for $185 apiece.

But the deals don’t end there. Small Business Saturday will take over on November 30, with a bevy of small business-themed events scattered across the Capital Region. Saratoga residents can head over to Beekman Street for a Small Business Saturday Holiday Open House. Ten stores in the Beekman Street Arts District will be open from 10am-8pm, with bargains and holiday refreshments available, and a number of special activities to take part in. Also, over at the Saratoga Springs City Center will be the 44th Annual Holiday Craft Marketplace from 10am-4:30pm. Admission’s only $5 to the marketplace, which will feature more than 145 local and regional crafters, artisans and artists, as well as live music and a grand raffle.

For those living outside of Saratoga, there will be Small Business Saturday “gift backs,” or ways to give back to local nonprofits by buying virtual gifts, in Glens Falls at SPoT Coffee and in Hudson Falls at the Strand Theatre. Also, there’ll be a Small Business Saturday Craft & Vendor Fair at the Mechanicville District Public Library.

And remember to get online on Monday, December 2 for some Cyber Monday deals at Saratoga Coffee Traders, Complexions Spa, Saratoga Saddlery, Tushita Heaven, Saratoga Botanicals as well as free shipping for online orders at Saratoga Tea and Honey, Saratoga Olive Oil Company. Also starting on Cyber Monday, Grandstand and Clubhouse season passes for the 2020 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course will become available for a limited time online. Grandstand season passes are $50 with Clubhouse passes running $75.

Those searching for something other than crazy good sales, look no further than saratoga living‘s hand-curated list of events for this upcoming week and weekend.

Monday

A Magical Cirque Christmas, a holiday spectacle with Christmas classics, is coming to Albany’s Palace Theatre (November 25)

Tuesday

Motivational speaker Linda McKenney will lead Caffè Lena’s last Storytelling Open Mic of 2019 (November 26)

Wednesday

Enjoy a Thanksgiving EVE Party with live music by the North & South Dakotas at Saratoga Winery (November 27)

Get ready to dance during the Thanksgiving Eve House Party at The City Beer Hall in Albany (November 27)

Thursday (Thanksgiving)

Sign up for the Chris Dailey Turkey Trot 2019 through Downtown Saratoga (November 28)

Leave the cooking behind and savor a Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet at Lake Georges’ Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center (November 28)

The Village of Ballston Spa will throw its 26th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Union Fire Company (November 28)

Stuff your face during a Thanksgiving Day Buffet at Lake George’s Dunham’s Bay Resort (November 28)

Tickets go on sale for the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan (November 28 through January 5)

Friday

Come to the Ballard Road Art Studio for an Art Opening Reception with light fare and conversations with the artist Michelle Vara (November 29)

Take in some colorful Christmas lights during the 23rd Annual Price Chopper/Market 32 Capital Holiday Lights in the Park at Albany’s Washington Park (November 29)

Don’t miss HUNG With Care, a queer holiday burlesque show coming to The Linda in Albany for two performances (November 29)

Get a jump on the holiday shopping with the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Gift Shop’s Holiday Open House (November 29)

Enjoy a holiday luncheon or breakfast with Santa during The 28th Annual North Country Festival of Trees at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls (November 29-December 1)

Saturday

Prepare to laugh with headliner Chloé Hilliard during Comedy After Dark at the Park Theater in Glens Falls (November 30)

Get into the holiday spirit with Lite Up the Village, a free Christmas-themed event in Lake George’s Shepard Park (November 30)

Grammy-winning a cappella supergroup Pentatonix will be bringing their Christmas Tour to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan (November 30)

Lost Speedways, a retrospective on old speedways, racetracks and racing heroes, will be held at the Saratoga Automobile Museum (November 30)

Get some more laughs in this weekend during the Thanksgiving Comedy Fest at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn (November 30)

Relive high school with the 5th Annual Troy Adult Prom at Troy’s Takk House (November 30)

The Albany Capital Center is hosting a Military Comedy Night to benefit Patriot Hills of New York (November 30)

Vegans, vegetarians and healthy eaters won’t want to miss Manhattan’s Vegan Christmas Market (November 30)

The Ten Tenors will bring their Home for the Holidays tour to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall (November 30)

Find a Christmas tree and more during the 3rd Annual Shop Small Holiday Artisan Fair at Brookside Nursery in Ballston Spa (November 30 and December 1)

Sunday

Don’t miss Sons of Serendip, an extraordinary, genre-defying quartet, which is performing two shows at Caffè Lena in Saratoga (December 1)

Model train enthusiasts won’t want to miss the annual Great Train Extravaganza at Albany’s Empire State Plaza Convention Center (December 1)

Renowned jazz pianist David Benoit plays the Peanuts music from A Charlie Brown Christmas, along with original other holiday tunes (December 1)

Catch a Holiday Pops Concert with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady (December 1)