Bringin’ It All Back Home: Bob Dylan Returning To SPAC On July 9

What’s better than catching the Lumineers at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) this June? (Well, nothing, if you’re a big enough fan.) Watching the guy that made bands like the Lumineers—and everything else in between—possible in the first place, that’s what. Yes, Saratoga, the great Bob Dylan will be returning to SPAC on July 9.

Dylan, who first played the Spa City across town at Caffè Lena in July of 1961, then returned for an encore performance in January of 1962—and afterwards, never returned again (though some still hold out hope that he will)—has actually had a long, fruitful relationship with SPAC throughout the years. Performing at SPAC for the first time in 1986, with Tom Petty in tow, Dylan followed that up with shows in ’88, ’89, ’93, ’00 and ’08, while most recently playing the Saratoga venue in 2013. During the show, Dylan played classics such as “Tangled Up in Blue,” “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall,” “All Along the Watchtower” and “Blowin’ in the Wind.”

Dylan’s most recent studio album, Triplicate, his 38th, dropped in 2017, and since then, the Nobel Prize-winning troubadour has been releasing archival collections such as The Bootleg Series: Vol. 15, 1967-1969, which features outtakes and rarities from sessions Dylan recorded with country legend Johnny Cash.

Supporting Dylan and his band will be Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, who were most recently at SPAC as part of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival in 2018. The Hot Club of Cowtown will also perform.

Tickets go on sale March 13 at 10am and will cost between $35 and $129.50. Look for updates on ticket sales here.