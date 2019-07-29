Ho Hey, Saratoga! The Lumineers Are Coming To SPAC In June 2020

If you thought the rush to get Hamilton tickets at Proctors was out of control, just wait until next year when The Lumineers come to town. That’s right, mark your calendars for June 6, 2020, Saratogians, because The Lumineers are coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

The band posted the event to their Facebook page earlier today, setting the show time at 7pm. It’s the lone date the band has announced for 2020, with their fall/winter tour currently wrapping up on November 29 in Dublin, Ireland. (SPAC’s events page on Facebook has yet to be updated with the news.)

Hailing from Denver, CO, The Lumineers have been a consistent force on pop radio since the release of their eponymous Grammy-winning, triple-platinum debut album in 2012, which gave rise to singles such as “Ho Hey” and “Stubborn Love.” The band has since visited the White House, not once, but twice; earned praise for the revival of folk rock and Americana; and sold out shows at the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden. They’ve also put out a second album, 2016’s Cleopatra, which hit No.1 on the Billboard 200, as well as across the drink in the UK; and they’re scheduled to release a third record, simply titled III, this September. A single, “Gloria,” has already hit No.1 and been getting a lot of airplay on Capital District stations.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Lumineers are just one of a slew of internationally renowned pop stars, such as Cardi B, Mumford & Sons, Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons, that Live Nation has booked in recent years. At press time, there’s no word on whether there will be a pre-sale or sale date for tickets.