Welcome to Bourbon Street: Three Cozy-Season Cocktails from Cooperstown Distillery Beverage Exchange

Maple Walnut Old Fashioned

Inspired by ski trips to the Mad River Valley in Vermont, this twist on an Old Fashioned features a winning combo of roasted walnuts and caramelized Vermont maple syrup. These flavors, paired with Cooperstown’s Beanball Bourbon and Fee Brothers black walnut bitters, work together to create a cocktail that’s as warm and inviting as the colors of autumn in the northeast.

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Cooperstown Distillery Beanball Bourbon

1/2 oz maple walnut simple syrup

• 1/2 cup walnuts

• 1 cup maple syrup

• 1/2 cup water

orange peel

INSTRUCTIONS

• First, make maple walnut simple syrup: Bake walnuts for 10 minutes or until light brown, then place them in pot with maple syrup and water. Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

• Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Stir and strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Torch an orange peel and rub on edge of glass. Crack peel to express the oils and place on top.

Cooperstown Select Bourbon Manhattan

Our Cooperstown Select Straight Bourbon Whiskey starts with local grains from Inverness Farms in Canajoharie, and after distillation, ages in barrels from Adirondack Cooperage in Remsen. This is a true New York spirit from grain to glass. We pair it with Little City Sweet Vermouth and Fee Brothers rhubarb bitters to give you a true taste of the Empire State.

INGREDIENTS

4 oz Cooperstown Select Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 oz Little City sweet vermouth

3 dashes Fee Brothers rhubarb bitters

Toschi Amarena cherry

INSTRUCTIONS

• Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Stir and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a Toschi Amarena cherry.

Sweater Weather

Some of our favorite fall flavors are apples and cinnamon, so naturally, our take on a Whiskey Collins features local apple cider and cinnamon simple syrup.

INGREDIENTS

2 1/2 oz Cooperstown Distillery Doubleday Bourbon

1 oz apple cider

1/4 oz lemon juice

1/2 oz cinnamon simple syrup

• 1 cup water

• 1 cup sugar

• 5 cinnamon sticks

apple slice

INSTRUCTIONS

• First, make cinnamon simple syrup: Add water, sugar and cinnamon sticks to pot. Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

•Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake well, then strain into a Collins glass over ice. Garnish with apple slices.