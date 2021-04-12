New Restaurant Brasserie Benelux Opens in Downtown Saratoga

In recent years, the Spa City restaurant scene has offered its fair share of European cuisines. Currently, Saratogians can dine on French food at Chez Pierre, Spanish food at Boca Bistro, Mediterranean food at Amuse on Broadway and Italian food at no fewer than seven Italian restaurants. But what about the rest of the European palette? New Broadway restaurant Brasserie Benelux, which celebrated its soft opening on April 8, pretty much covers it.

The word “brasserie,” derived from the French for “brew,” is used to describe a casual eatery with a large selection of drinks (typically beer). Benelux, on the other hand, is generally used to describe the European region comprising Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. But Brasserie Benelux’s food offerings don’t stop at that tri-country region: They expand into German, Austrian, Polish, Belarusian, Alsatian, Czech and Scandinavian cuisines, with European-inspired dishes including Austrian Potato Pancakes, Viennese Veal Wiener Schnitzel, Copenhagen Swedish Meatballs and a Munich Beer Garden Wurst Platter highlighting the food menu. Wines (both Californian and European) and beers (both American craft and European) define the drink menu.

Brasserie Benulux is headed up by operational partner and chef Armand Vanderstigchel, the American-born son of a Dutch immigrant. Vanderstigchel draws inspiration for his new venture from his 17 years living in the Netherlands, as well as his 2002 cookbook, Adirondack Cuisine, which explores a “mountain-inspired bounty of dishes” made using ingredients cultivated and found in the North Country, and which prompted the creation of a same-named PBS series. Vanderstigchel is also the author of Wings Across America: 150 Outrageously Delicious Chicken Wing Recipes and was inducted into the Chicken Wing Hall of Fame in 2019. Needless to say, wings are also on the Brasserie Benelux menu, in flavors such as Buffalo, barbecue and honey garlic ginger.

Brasserie Benelux is located at 390 Broadway (near Uncommon Grounds) and is open Wednesday-Friday from 3pm-10pm, Saturday from noon-10pm, and Sunday from 3pm-9pm.