Bread Basket Bakery Unveils Dedicated Cake Shop

Saratoga’s Bread Basket Bakery has been much in the news in recent years: First, in 2020, it was purchased by Ed and Lisa Mitzen and turned from a for-profit business into one whose profits go to charity, as one of the couple’s Business for Good family of companies. The following year, a second location of the beloved bakery was opened across town in The Springs apartment complex at 3 Hampstead Place. And now, this past fall, that second location has been transformed to meet Bread Basket’s rising demand for one thing: cakes.

Heading up the cake-making operation is cake designer and manager Angelina Tallman. She first worked at the bakery starting in the 1990s, then she ran her own operation, Cakes By Angelina, for five years before coming back to Bread Basket full-time in 2016. “What sets us apart is the length of time we’ve been operating,” she says. “I’ve made cakes for families for decades. I make cakes for kids now, when once I made their parents’ wedding cake.”

While the Hampstead Place location no longer serves food (you can still get all your Bread Basket favorites at the original location on Spring Street), the shop still offers coffee and tea, as well as some breakfast pastries and, if you just need a little something to satisfy your sweet tooth? Cupcakes.