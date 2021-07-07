Breakfast at the Track Returning to Saratoga Race Course

Early risers have one more reason to rejoice this summer at Saratoga: The track’s popular Breakfast at Saratoga will be returning this season.

Breakfast at Saratoga—or simply, breakfast at the track, to locals—allows guests to enjoy a morning meal on The Porch of the Clubhouse at Saratoga Race Course while the Thoroughbreds train on the main track. Breakfast is held daily from 7am–9:30am and is available on a first come, first served basis (reservations are not available). The only days during the track’s 40-day meet when breakfast at the track isn’t served is on Travers Day, which this year falls on August 28, and its Labor Day Monday card on September 6.

For the uninitiated, the eats actually will cost you: The morning breakfast buffet is $20 for adults and $12 for kids under the age of 12. However, admission is free during breakfast hours. NYRA TV analyst and handicapper Anthony Stabile, who also serves as the host of Breakfast at Belmont, will provide commentary and conduct interviews with trainers and connections during Breakfast at Saratoga.

Besides catching horses galloping around the oval while you enjoy your morning coffee, fans can also go behind the scenes with a free, guided backstretch tram tour, courtesy of the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), which sponsors the daily breakfasts. Tram tours run from 7:30am–9am and depart from the Clubhouse entrance approximately every 15 minutes. Tram tours are also available on a first come, first served basis and last about 45 minutes.

