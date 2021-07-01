fbpx

Bud Light Giving Away Free Tickets to Live Nation Shows at SPAC

The promotion runs for nearly the entirety of Live Nation's annual SPAC schedule.

Dead & Company's Bob Weir (center) is flanked by guitarist John Mayer (at left) and bassist Oteil Burbridge (at right) during Dead & Company's last appearance at SPAC in 2019. (Francesco D'Amico)

This Bud’s for you…plus some free concert tickets, too. Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light brand is running a promotion for the entirety of the summer of 2021 (or May 31–August 31, per company literature), in which it will be giving away free live concert tickets to shows all over New York State, including Live Nation concerts at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs.

On its “Summer Stimmy” digital hub, short for “Summer Stimulus Package,” the company writes: “Bud Light recognizes how much you’ve missed live music over the past year. That’s why we are bringing live music back to the people, or rather bringing the people back to live music by providing a shipload of tickets to your favorite music venues around the country.”

Per Anheuser-Busch, it will be giving away an unidentified number of concert tickets this summer, as well as 100,000 free sports tickets for Major League Baseball, National Football League, National Basketball Association, Women’s National Basketball Association, National Women’s Soccer League and National Hockey League games. (Giveaways for sports tickets will include “local” teams like the Buffalo Bills, New York Yankees and Buffalo Sabres, along others.) Plus, it will also be giving away a free round of Bud Light to anyone of legal drinking age in America.

If you’re wondering which SPAC shows will be fair game within the promotion’s timespan, they’ll include: Chicago (July 18), Daryl Hall & John Oates (August 15), Lindsey Stirling (August 16), King Crimson (August 23), Dead & Company (August 27; the show is currently sold out) and Lynyrd Skynyrd (August 28). Other dates may be added between now and August 31. It’s unclear whether the promotion will extend beyond the end of August, though it’s likely that it may, considering that sports tickets will be given away well into the 2021-22 football season.

Not going to be in Saratoga this summer? No problem. The promotion also offers free tickets for shows at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Buffalo, St. Joe’s Amphitheater in Syracuse and Jones Beach on Long Island.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

