Why You Need a Bundt Wedding Cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes' Capital Region locations have wedding options galore.

Nothing Bundt Cakes can tier its eight- and 10-inch Bundts to create a wedding cake that serves 26 guests.

Want a wedding cake no one will expect, but (or should we say Bundt?) everyone will love? Look no further than Nothing Bundt Cakes, a national franchise with locally owned locations in Albany and Clifton Park, which serves up exactly what its name suggests. But these doughnut-shaped delicacies aren’t your grandmother’s Bundt cakes: They come in 10 flavors (including carrot, red velvet, pecan praline and a rotating seasonal flavor), and in four sizes (bite-sized Bundtinis, miniature Bundtlets, and eight- and 10-inch Bundt cakes). 

“Our cakes are very popular for weddings,” says Melissa Gleason, who opened the Albany and Clifton Park Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries with her husband in 2017 and 2021, respectively. “We can tier our eight-inch cake over our 10-inch cake to serve 26 people, and the cakes can be in any of our flavors. Many couples choose to do the larger cakes in addition to the Bundtinis, which can be ordered by the dozen in any combination of flavors. In addition, our individual bundlets can be wrapped up as favors.” The metaphorical icing on top? In this case, it’s the literal cream cheese icing liberally drizzled on top of every Bundt that Nothing Bundt Cakes bakes. Take that, traditional wedding cakes.  

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

